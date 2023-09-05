Chelsea duo Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella have struggled since their moves to Stamford Bridge, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight to GIVEMESPORT on what needs to change.

The Blues have spent a lot of money on new signings over the last few years and it's not paid off on the pitch so far.

Chelsea news - Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella

Chelsea paid a combined £151m for Cucurella and Mudryk within six months of each other. It's safe to say it hasn't worked out for the Chelsea duo so far, and the west London club were even considering offloading Cucurella this summer. Manchester United were close to an agreement to sign Cucurella on loan back in August, before a deal fell through. In the Premier League this season, Cucurella is yet to pull on a Chelsea shirt, with Mudryk playing just 69 minutes, as per FBref.

Mauricio Pochettino has to find a way of getting the best out of the likes of Mudryk and Cucurella, who are worth a combined £73m, as per Transfermarkt. After paying such a huge fee for the Chelsea duo, trying to recoup the figure they paid for them simply isn't an option, as any interested parties are unlikely to pay even close to the money the west London club forked out.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into Cucurella and Mudryk and called on the players to step up their game.

What has Jones said about Chelsea, Cucurella, and Mudryk?

Jones has suggested that both Cucurella and Mudryk have to up their game. The journalist adds that Mudryk, for example, has been making a lot of statements off the pitch, but he needs to start making them on the pitch.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I mean, they're going to have to up their game, both of them. Mudryk is always talking a good game, and he's making big statements off the pitch, but we haven't really seen him make a big statement on the pitch. And I think that that's something that needs to change. Chelsea needs to see Mudryk playing to his full potential soon. When he first came into English football, even when Arsenal were chasing him, they were accepting that he would take time to settle and they were willing to give him that. That was part of the reason of him making a January transfer too, was that he would be given the first season to kind of find your feet and understand the speed of the game and all these sorts of things."

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

What's next for Mudryk and Cucurella at Chelsea?

As mentioned, Pochettino now has to get the best out of the Chelsea duo, but they have to contribute themselves. There's a reason Todd Boehly was willing to pay £151m for the suffering pair, so there's no doubt they have the talent to make it work. Chelsea are struggling as a whole in the Premier League this term and recently lost their latest game against Nottingham Forest. As a result, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Pochettino give Cucurella and Mudryk another chance to impress in the near future.