Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella's future could be “under threat” when a new manager is appointed at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult time since he arrived in west London last summer.

Chelsea news – Marc Cucurella

After an impressive first campaign in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion, Cucurella earned himself a £60m move to Chelsea at the beginning of this season.

According to a report from 90min in February, the £175,000 per-week earner’s performances have thrown his future at Stamford Bridge into uncertainty, and he could be offloaded by Todd Boehly's outfit during the summer transfer window.

Journalist Simon Phillips spoke about the defender in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, saying he has “always got a mistake in him.”

But Jones has also stated that players have saved their careers from “worse situations” than the one Cucurella currently finds himself in.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Cucurella?

Speaking about Cucurella’s displays in a Chelsea shirt, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There is ever-growing frustration around the fan base about his performance levels, and the player himself is a bit more vulnerable now that Graham Potter is not at the club.

“It’s never nice to speculate over someone already having a hard time with things, but it is pretty clear he’ll be under threat when a new manager comes in and assesses the squad.

“I do not think Chelsea will allow this season to be glossed over. From what I hear, they want their next manager to have firm views on what has happened this season and bold opinions on who has underperformed or who has utilised incorrectly.

“Cucurella could come under both of those areas, so all he can do is focus on the remainder of this season and then hope the next boss has a clear view of how this situation can turn around. Never say never. Players have saved their careers from worse situations than this.”

How has Cucurella performed for Chelsea this season?

It’s safe to say that Cucurella is just one of several members of the Chelsea squad who have severely underperformed this term under the management of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and now Frank Lampard.

The one-cap Spain international has laid on two assists but is yet to hit the back of the net in 33 appearances for the Blues.

The former Barcelona talent’s defending has also come into question this term.

His season was compounded after pundit Jamie Carragher criticised the left-back for his slow reactions against Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, which led to Ben Chilwell’s red card in the side’s 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat at the Bernabeu.

It’s been a difficult season all around for Cucurella, and though he may want to make a fist of his Chelsea career, a fresh start could be the best option in the interests of both parties.