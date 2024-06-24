Highlights Chelsea are eyeing young star Marc Guiu, who has a release clause of £5m.

Talks with Guiu's agent are advancing and Chelsea ae pushing.

Guiu is unlikely to come in and be a regular starter at Chelsea.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has looked to sign multiple young stars from around the world since arriving at Stamford Bridge, and Barcelona's Marc Guiu could be the next to join the west London club. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks between Chelsea and his agent are advancing, with the Blues confident of securing his signature.

A large percentage of Chelsea's recruitment has been centred around bringing in young talent for the future rather than players who can make an impact immediately. Despite their struggles on the pitch over the last couple of years, the Blues don't appear to have changed strategy.

Guiu hasn't played regularly for Barcelona's senior squad since coming through the academy, and with a relatively low release clause in his contract, Chelsea are ready to swoop in.

Chelsea in Advanced Talks With Guiu's Agent

He's yet to sign a new deal

Italian journalist Romano has confirmed that talks between Chelsea and Guiu are advancing with the Blues confident they can make a deal happen. The young star has a release clause of around £5m with plenty of clubs keen, but Chelsea appear to be leading the race...

"Talks between Chelsea and Marc Guiu agents are very advanced with the club confident to make it happen. €6m release clause available with #CFC ahead of other clubs keen, also after talks with agents/family. Barca have still no positive feedback to new deal proposal."

Marc Guiu's Barcelona Stats Appearances Goals Barca Atletic 16 6 Barcelona YL 8 2 Barcelona 7 2

Chelsea have spent a hefty amount of money in the last few years, often overpaying for players to ensure they bring them to Stamford Bridge. A deal for Guiu will only cost them £5m, so it could not only be a smart addition for the future, it will be considered a bit of a bargain.

Guiu might not have become a regular for Barcelona just yet, but at the age of 18, he's already made a handful of appearances for the senior squad. With his contract expiring next summer, the Catalan giants had a decision to make in the current transfer window. Talent scout Jacek Kulig has described Guiu as an 'incredibly dangerous' striker in the penalty area and a 'natural born killer'.

Chelsea Now Have Deal in Place for Kellyman

He's set to move from Villa for £19m

Italian reporter Romano has also confirmed that Chelsea now have a deal in place to sign young Aston Villa star Omari Kellyman who is set to move to Stamford Bridge for a fee of £19m. Kellyman will sign a six-year contract with the Blues, while Villa are set to bring Ian Maatsen to Villa Park.

Considering he's yet to make a first-team appearance for Villa since coming through the academy, it's unlikely that he's going to arrive in Enzo Maresca's squad and become an instant starter. It's another young talent for the future, with their U21 squad stacked full of talent at the moment.

