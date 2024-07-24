Highlights Manager Enzo Maresca has defended Enzo Fernandez, claiming there were "no bad intentions" behind Argentina's racist chants about French players.

Some Chelsea players unfollowed Fernandez on Instagram after the video surfaced on social media.

Maresca has claimed that team spirit won't be affected, despite the fallout from the racism row.

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has spoken to the press for the first time regarding the Enzo Fernandez racist chant controversy. The Italian manager claimed that there were "no bad intentions" behind the Argentine's offensive chanting about French players.

In the aftermath of Argentina's Copa America triumph, the winners completely let themselves down as they sang a racist and

homophobic song about the heritage of some French players.Fernandez shared the video on social media and it quickly drew criticism online.

Notably, current Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana referred to it as "uninhibited racism" with several players at Stamford Bridge then unfollowing Fernandez on Instagram as a result. The 23-year-old has since apologised for the chant but the fallout has not stopped there.

Maresca Quizzed on Enzo Fernandez Chant

"There was not any bad intention"

With the Blues now on pre-season in the US, journalists have had the first real opportunity to bring the matter up with new head coach Maresca​​​​​​. Speaking to ESPN ahead of a friendly vs Wrexham, the former Leicester City manager revealed his feelings on the matter:

"I don't think there are any bad intentions behind [it] so starting from that point, for me it is quite easy. The player already did a statement apologising. "The club did the same so there are not many things to add but the only thing I can say from my point of view that I can add that they are all young with good intentions. Good guy, good person, good human being. There was not any bad intention."

The Wider Fallout of the Racism Row

Maresca claims team spirit will be fine

It's been such a talking point, that some have even questioned why international captain Lionel Messi – who was not on the team bus during the chant – has not commented on the matter.

Former Premier League striker Carlton Cole is among many to implore the world's greatest footballer to speak out on the matter. As well as that, Argentina's deputy sports minister has been fired for suggesting that Messi should apologise on behalf of the national team.

At Chelsea, the club have launched their own investigation into the video, and the French FA have made an official complaint. Fernandez has since insisted that those words do not reflect his "beliefs or character".

It seems as though Maresca has taken the Argentine's word on that but it remains to be see how the rest of the Blues' squad feel about the incident. Their new boss seems to believe that team spirit will not be affected, saying:

"I don't think so to be honest. Probably it is the immediate reaction. "But all in all, I don't think so. I spoke with Enzo but as I said, I spoke with all of them. The situation is quite clear. He did already a statement apologising, the club did the same so."

Fernandez will fly to America to join the Chelsea squad on 29 July to start his pre-season. This will allow him the chance to meet his teammates in person for the first time since the incident.