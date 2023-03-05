Chelsea fans would be disappointed to lose the services of midfielder Mason Mount this summer.

Chelsea fans “wouldn’t be happy at all” if the Stamford Bridge outfit sold Mason Mount to Liverpool this summer, journalist Simon Phillips has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Blues academy product has less than 18 months remaining on his £80,000 per-week contract with Graham Potter’s side.

Chelsea transfer news – Mason Mount

According to Mail Online, Chelsea and Mount have reached an impasse in negotiations over a new deal, with there being a significant gap between the club and the player’s expectations in negotiations.

The same publication has stated that officials inside Stamford Bridge are now resigned to the midfielder not agreeing to fresh terms, which could potentially force the west London outfit’s hand later this year.

Last month, transfer insider Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that Liverpool could make a move for Mount should he refuse to sign a new deal with Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

And Phillips believes that, despite the feeling of some sections of the fan base, the Chelsea faithful would not be happy to see the 24-year-old leave the club, especially to a fellow Premier League outfit.

What has Phillips said about Chelsea and Mount?

When asked how Chelsea supporters would react if Mount was to leave to join a domestic rival, Phillips told GiveMeSport: “Chelsea fans wouldn't be happy at all if Mason Mount went to Liverpool, for example. They wouldn't be happy with him being sold at all.

“I know we see sections of the fan base who do want to sell Mason Mount, but in general, the fans I speak to and those that go to the games would not be happy with Mount being sold.”

How would Mount’s departure affect Chelsea?

Mount – who has previously been described as “world class” by talkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders – would be a huge loss to Chelsea, if the homegrown talent was to seek pastures new at the end of the season.

Having come through the ranks via loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County, the 36-cap England international has established himself as a key player at Stamford Bridge, having made close to 200 appearances for the Blues.

However, with Chelsea currently struggling under Potter and looking set to miss out on any type of European football next season, the chance to be part of a rebuild under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool may prove to be too great of an opportunity for the Portsmouth-born star to pass up.

But a deadlock in negotiations with the Chelsea hierarchy over a new contract will no doubt concern the Stamford Bridge faithful with Todd Boehly set to be given a huge decision to make in the summer.