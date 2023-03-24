Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has “always been cautious” about the potential of signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The £85,000 per-week earner’s contract with Graham Potter’s Blues outfit is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Chelsea contract news – Mason Mount

According to 90min, Chelsea will hold further contract talks with Mount in a desperate bid to get the academy product to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The same publication says that previous negotiations had stalled and that the Blues were reluctantly prepared to listen to offers for his services if they can’t agree on an extension come the summer transfer window.

An agreement between the club and the player is still some distance away, but neither party has “abandoned talks.”

Journalist Simon Phillips has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Chelsea faithful would be unhappy if Mount left the club in the upcoming transfer window.

And Jones says that the 24-year-old has been holding off on signing a new deal as he is “unsure whether it’s the right thing to do.”

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Mount?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Mount has always been cautious about signing the deal. Chelsea have always wanted him to sign.

“Mount has just been unsure whether it's the right thing to do.

“There aren’t many players who have had enough awareness to do this in recent times to weigh up situations with a clear mind.

“We've seen so many players sign new deals blind and not consider what it might mean for them in two years when they're stuck on big money and not getting game time.”

How has Mount performed this season for Chelsea?

It would be a big blow for Chelsea if they were to lose the services of Mount, with Todd Boehly then finding himself in a position where he needs to replace the homegrown midfielder this summer.

However, this hasn’t been the Portsmouth-born star’s most productive campaign, having hit the back of the net three times whilst providing two assists in 23 Premier League appearances.

And an average WhoScored rating of 6.72 ranks him as the Blues’ joint 11th-best-performing player in Potter’s squad, signifying that he could potentially be dispensable if they received a good offer for his signature this summer.

However, with Mount having been an excellent servant to Chelsea since nailing down a regular first-team spot in the 2019/20 season, the west London outfit would be frustrated to lose him to a Premier League rival in the upcoming transfer window.