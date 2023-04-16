Chelsea feel 'more optimistic' about being able to tie Mason Mount to a new contract at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has endured an inconsistent campaign for the Blues, who sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea latest news - Mason Mount contract situation

Recently, 90min have reported that Chelsea have a 'renewed sense of optimism' as they prepare to enter fresh contract talks with Mount in the coming weeks.

The England international is approaching the final year of his deal in west London and has been warned that he may potentially be sold if both the club and player fail to agree on new terms, with Liverpool said to be among several Premier League clubs in the hunt for his signature.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are now confident that the vision they will pitch to academy product Mount in forthcoming discussions will be enough to convince him to stay at Stamford Bridge for the long haul and put an end to months of deadlock.

Chelsea caretaker boss Lampard spoke highly of the Portsmouth-born midfielder in his first press conference since taking over at the Premier League giants, stating to Sky Sports: "Mason has always been a fantastic player for me at Derby and Chelsea. I know he's had a few slight injury problems. I need to speak to him and find out where he's at, but I know what I get from Mason. He's a huge player for Chelsea."

What has Simon Phillips said about Mason Mount?

Journalist Phillips has indicated that Chelsea are hopeful that they will be able to sway £80k-a-week ace Mount to commit his future to the club.

Phillips told GMS: "Right now, I'm told that the focus is on getting Mount back to full fitness and back to better form. We saw him come in against Real Madrid and he was of the only players that looked like a threat for Chelsea. That's what Chelsea want right now, They just want him to be on the pitch and playing well, but the talks will come and Chelsea are feeling a little bit more optimistic that the new set of terms that they're going to put on the table will hopefully be accepted by Mason Mount."

What are Mason Mount's stats like this season for Chelsea?

Mount has flickered in and out of consistency during 2022/23, though he is still valued at around €65 million (£57 million) by Transfermarkt.

In his time at Chelsea, Mount has been an important player for the Blues, scoring 33 times and recording 37 assists in 193 appearances for his boyhood club.

Chelsea icon Lampard enjoys a good relationship with Mount, meaning he is likely to have increased responsibility in midfield moving into the final strait of the season, which can only be a good thing as the Blues look to secure his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.