The midfielder has hinted that the club had already made their minds up on his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes to steer the Blues to a top-six finish this term.

Chelsea’s contract offer to ex-star Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge could have been considered “disrespectful” as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his reaction to John Terry’s recent comments on the matter.

The Blues lost the services of their academy product to Manchester United this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to improve on last season’s 12th-placed Premier League finish.

Chelsea news – Mason Mount

Last week, ex-Chelsea captain Terry hinted to Knockout Events (via The Mirror) that there’s a side to Mount’s departure from Stamford Bridge that the public don’t know. The Blues star signed for Manchester United in a £60m deal this summer, having failed to agree on improved terms to his £80,000 per-week contract in west London, which was due to expire next summer. Terry said:

"Mase is proper Chels through and through. There are always two sides to a story, and I know the other side to it. I'm not going to air that tonight, but there's another side to the story. Let's not be too harsh on him when he comes back."

Mount had never expressed any public desire to leave Chelsea, hinting that if acceptable terms had been offered, he would have been willing to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer. However, once it became apparent that a departure was on the cards, Manchester United swooped for the England international’s signature, having penned a five-year-deal at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mount could play a wide role for the Red Devils after Erik ten Hag bolstered his midfield with the signing of Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

What has Brown said about Chelsea and Mount?

Brown believes that Terry’s comments weren’t cryptic and just emphasised that Mount’s side of the departure hasn’t been told. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I didn't see them as that cryptic. I just think that Mount’s side of this story hasn't been told. He'd been in contract talks with Chelsea for a long time, and I don't think he ever really felt that they were desperate to keep him. He was on a low wage at Chelsea. He was nowhere near their top earner. He'd been winning Player of the Year awards and was one of their better players. He won trophies with the club, yet Chelsea never once made him an offer to become either their highest earner or to give him parity with their highest earners. And I think if you're Mount, you're probably entitled to feel a bit disrespected by that. I think, ultimately, he did, and he decided that he had no choice but to go and see what else might be out there.”

Chelsea top earners 2022/23 Player Salary per-week Raheem Sterling £325,000 Kalidou Koulibaly £295,000 N'Golo Kante £290,000 Reece James £250,000 Wesley Fofana £200,000 Ben Chilwell £190,000 Cesar Azpilicueta £180,000 Marc Cucurella £175,000 All salaries according to Spotrac

Did Mount want to leave Chelsea?

Judging by Mount’s comments following his departure from Chelsea, the midfielder hints that he was left with no choice but to leave Stamford Bridge for the sake of his career. The midfielder posted a message on Instagram upon his departure (via the MailOnline):

“I feel you deserve more than just a written statement, so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years. I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career. I joined Chelsea when I was six years old, and we've been through a lot together, winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and, of course, that unforgettable night when we won the Champions League. “I want to say thank you to the academy, Jim [Fraser] and Neil [Bath], for being so influential from such a young age. The managers I've worked under, Frank [Lampard], Thomas [Tuchel] and Graham [Potter]. The backroom staff, the unsung heroes of Cobham, all of my team-mates over the years who have become my brothers, my family for the continuous love and support and most importantly, you guys [the fans] for sticking with me throughout. Wish you all the best.”

Could Mount have played in Pochettino’s system at Chelsea?

Mount has hinted that Pochettino had already made up his mind about the midfielder upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

"Several months ago, it became clear I wasn't in Chelsea's plans going forward, and once I knew United were involved, my decision was made up.”

It seems clear the Argentine head coach could find a way to fit the Chelsea product into his starting XI. However, this is a surprise, given that Mount can play both in a number eight and ten role as well as out wide in a front three. Therefore, it would be absurd to suggest that Pochettino couldn’t find a role for Mount in his Blues side, who have picked up just four points from a possible 12 this season.