Chelsea “will try to renew” the contract of Mason Mount despite the midfielder's unwillingness to put pen to paper as of yet at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino will hope to secure the Blues star’s future on his expected arrival at the club.

Chelsea contract news – Mason Mount

According to Football Insider, Chelsea will sell Mount in the summer transfer window if a new contract with the club cannot be reached, with both Arsenal and Liverpool circling for his signature.

The £80,000 per-week earner’s deal expires in the summer of 2024, meaning he could walk away from Stamford Bridge for free in just over 12 months if no agreement is met.

As per The Guardian, Mount is likely to depart this summer due to the uncertainty over his future, with there being no sign that he will agree to a contract extension.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that co-owner Todd Boehly has spoken to Mount and told him he wants the midfielder to remain with the west London outfit.

And the CBS reporter has described Mount’s contract situation as “open” as we head towards the summer transfer window.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea and Mount?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Chelsea's position on Mount will be simple. They will try to renew him, but if they can't, they will sell him instead of keeping him at the club and risking not getting much-needed transfer fee income.

“With Mount injured at the moment, having had surgery on a pelvic injury, I'm sure that he's spent a fair amount of time thinking about his future ahead of talking to Chelsea and potentially Mauricio Pochettino.

“I still don't think Chelsea are necessarily optimistic they can change Mount’s mind.

“But as I said before, I think we can still describe the situation as open, and the next couple of weeks, as the season ends and shortly after the season ends, Mount is expected to make up his mind.”

What next for Chelsea and Mount?

With Chelsea set for their first bottom-half Premier League finish since 1996, they cannot offer Mount the chance of European football next term, unlike Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Blues academy product has endured a stop-start campaign following several injuries and will have been disappointed with the side’s overall performance this term.

And the 36-cap England international has made 195 appearances during his Chelsea career, hitting the back of the net 33 times and providing 37 assists, implying that he has been a relatively consistent provider of goals over the last four seasons.

But with a new deal no closer to being signed, the Stamford Bridge outfit may feel they have no choice but to offload the midfielder this summer.