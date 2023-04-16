Chelsea star Mason Mount will play a 'much bigger part' under Frank Lampard despite his contract stalemate continuing to rumble on at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has endured an inconsistent campaign for the Blues, who lie 11th in the Premier League standings with just eight games left to play.

Chelsea latest news - Mason Mount contract situation

90min has reported that Chelsea now have a 'renewed sense of optimism' over the possibility of being able to tie Mount to a new contract at Stamford Bridge following months of being in a deadlock situation trying to find a fresh agreement.

The England international has been warned that he will be sold this summer if he doesn't pen an extension to his deal that runs out in 2024, with further talks between the player and club set to occur in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are interested in trying to entice Mount elsewhere this summer alongside several other Premier League clubs; however, Chelsea believe that their plans for the future will be enough to sway the Portsmouth-born midfielder to stay put.

The £80k-a-week ace has made 33 appearances for the Blues this season, registering three goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Paul Brown said about Mason Mount?

Journalist Brown has revealed that discussions over Mount's future have been prevalent in the background since Lampard's first spell in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Brown told GMS: "Believe it or not, the issues around Mount and his future were rumbling behind the scenes even when Lampard was there the first time. He just hadn't come out publicly and neither had his agent to tell anyone about it. I don't think Lampard can fix that alone, but it does help that he's now in charge again because Mount will be playing a much bigger part for Chelsea."

Will Chelsea be able to keep hold of Mason Mount?

It remains to be seen; however, having someone like Lampard in the building, who shares a positive relationship with Mount, can only be deemed as a good thing when assessing the chances of whether a new deal can be finalised.

Despite not being in his best form, Mount has still fared well in comparison to his positional peers in the art of progressive passing across Europe's top five divisions, making 6.55 per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, as shown on FBRef.

The 24-year-old has been a pivotal player at Stamford Bridge since breaking through to the first-team ranks and has scored 33 times and laid on 37 assists in 193 outings for the Blues, as per Transfermarkt.

Interest is likely to remain high in his services, though Chelsea will hope they can convince Mount that west London is the best location to continue showcasing his talents.