Chelsea could try to begin “last-ditch talks” with Mason Mount to keep the midfielder at Stamford Bridge, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino will want to keep hold of the Blues’ top talent heading into the summer market.

Chelsea transfer news – Mason Mount

As per The Telegraph's Jason Burt, Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford, and is also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool.

The same report says that Erik ten Hag is confident of convincing the midfielder to make the move from Stamford Bridge and is pushing the club's hierarchy to get a deal completed.

Mount’s future has looked uncertain for some time now, following the Blues’ failure to reach an agreement with the 24-year-old over extending his £80,000 per-week contract at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer of 2024.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west London outfit would be looking for a fee between £70m-£75m to sell their homegrown talent.

But Jones has indicated that it’s “not impossible” that late talks take place to convince Mount to extend his future at Stamford Bridge.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Mount?

Before developments over Mount's discussions with Manchester United emerged, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “This is a club he's been at since he was six or seven. He doesn't know anything else apart from club football at Chelsea.

“It must be a little bit unnerving. It must be emotional. We'll have to see how it turns around.

“It's not impossible that there are last-ditch talks, and they manage to keep him because Mason Mount's heart will always be with Chelsea.”

How has Mount performed for Chelsea?

Mount has been a Blues regular for four seasons but could have made his last appearance in a Chelsea shirt ahead of a pivotal summer in the midfielder’s future.

The 36-cap England star has made 195 appearances for Chelsea, hitting the back of the net 33 times and registering 37 assists, hinting that he has been a frequent source of goals from the middle of the park.

And the 5 foot 11 maestro compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 7% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes per 90 minutes (5.95) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Chelsea will look to reach an agreement with Mount before the summer transfer window opens for business.

But the Blues may be resigned to losing one of their most talented academy products over the last decade.