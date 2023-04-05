Chelsea star Mason Mount’s contract saga is set to be given new life on the back of Graham Potter’s exit.

Beyond the financial aspects of a new deal, Potter had become an issue in determining the future as the use of England midfielder Mount added concern over how he would fit into the forward plan.

There was no direct problem between the two but Mount was used in roles that did not optimise his capabilities and even left out at times, with sources suggesting the player had to consider his personal progress as he pondered the next step of his career.

What's the latest on Mason Mount's contract talks at Chelsea?

Potter has now been relieved of his duties as Chelsea boss though, and that comes ahead of a key time for Mount to decide his future. More talks are expected over trying to find a breakthrough on the terms of a new deal, and indications remain that the £80k-a-week earning Mount (via Spotrac ) is ideally keen to stay.

Co-sporting director Paul Winstanley is mainly tasked with finding a solution with Mount and his representatives over a new agreement at Stamford Bridge. His current contract is set to expire in June 2024 and while he does not expect to be a very top earner, he is keen for a rise so that his status in the squad is reflected. Chelsea’s last offer to him was rejected.

Now that Potter has gone there could be more scope for Mount to recapture his form and play a key role in helping Chelsea finish the season strongly - which would help with any decision to stay.And, with The Athletic reporting Frank Lampard is set to take on the manager's job on an interim basis until the end of the season, that will aid Mount's cause with the club's owners over a new deal.

Who else could leave Chelsea this summer?