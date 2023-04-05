Chelsea star Mason Mount’s contract saga is set to be given new life on the back of Graham Potter’s exit.
Beyond the financial aspects of a new deal, Potter had become an issue in determining the future as the use of England midfielder Mount added concern over how he would fit into the forward plan.
There was no direct problem between the two but Mount was used in roles that did not optimise his capabilities and even left out at times, with sources suggesting the player had to consider his personal progress as he pondered the next step of his career.
What's the latest on Mason Mount's contract talks at Chelsea?
Potter has now been relieved of his duties as Chelsea boss though, and that comes ahead of a key time for Mount to decide his future. More talks are expected over trying to find a breakthrough on the terms of a new deal, and indications remain that the £80k-a-week earning Mount (via Spotrac ) is ideally keen to stay.
Co-sporting director Paul Winstanley is mainly tasked with finding a solution with Mount and his representatives over a new agreement at Stamford Bridge. His current contract is set to expire in June 2024 and while he does not expect to be a very top earner, he is keen for a rise so that his status in the squad is reflected. Chelsea’s last offer to him was rejected.
Now that Potter has gone there could be more scope for Mount to recapture his form and play a key role in helping Chelsea finish the season strongly - which would help with any decision to stay.And, with The Athletic reporting Frank Lampard is set to take on the manager's job on an interim basis until the end of the season, that will aid Mount's cause with the club's owners over a new deal.
Who else could leave Chelsea this summer?
Chelsea have a lot to weigh up in the coming months and the need for a summer exodus is making plenty of headlines.
The Blues have as many as 14 players under threat of sale this summer as they start to balance the books - though sources insist any clear-out will quickly be bulked up again at the back end of the window.
A new keeper, defender, at least one midfielder, and a striker are all likely to come in but first they need to get their house in order and that’s why they are set to move forward with player sales once the season ends, to get Financial Fair Play affairs under control.
Whether or not they make the Champions League is going to be key to future revenue - with their upcoming Real Madrid clash taking on more importance than ever - as that would be worth a minimum of £80million.
At least one of Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Trevor Chalobah will be sold, while one of the main goalkeepers - Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabagala - will also be moved on. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is certain to leave with Hakim Ziyech also open to offers and the Romelu Lukaku situation needs to be dealt with when he has talks after this season’s Inter Milan loan.
Contract situations are being assessed over Mateo Kovacic and Mount and beyond that Chelsea have issues to tend to around Cesar Azpilicueta, N’golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and maybe even Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.
Reece James and Ben Chilwell have both been linked with moves recently - with Real Madrid and Manchester City - but sources believe there is almost no chance of them becoming part of any exodus.
There has been some uncertainty around Kalidou Koulibaly, who took time to adapt after moving from Italy, yet there is growing belief that transfer might still turn out to be a positive one.