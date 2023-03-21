Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount’s expected return to action is unclear at the time of writing, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues star has been unavailable for Graham Potter’s side's last four fixtures, having suffered from a pelvic issue.

Chelsea injury news – Mason Mount

According to reports, Chelsea are frustrated with England’s decision to include Mount in their squad to face Italy and Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifiers but are keen to not sour relations with the national team.

When asked if he knew of the midfielder suffering a set-back between his call-up and withdrawal, Potter responded (via The Mirror): "I’m not aware. He’s never been available as far as I’m aware."

Dinnery has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues academy graduate was “being evaluated on a day-to-day basis” at Stamford Bridge.

And now the injury expert has said that the midfielder could be suffering from a problem called osteitis pubis, a “typical” issue within football.

What has Dinnery said about Chelsea and Mount?

When speaking about Mount’s potential return date, Dinnery told GIVEMESPORT: “The information is a little bit sketchy. It's referred to as a pelvic problem by Graham Potter.

“We're sort of reading between the lines here. The sketchiness regarding a potential return to play suggests this could be more of an inflammation issue, an overuse problem.

“Osteitis pubis is one that certainly fits. It's typical and common within football in kicking mechanisms, aggravating those hips, quick changes in direction and explosive movements.

“All of these things fit within those timeframes, which is why we've had this vagueness around when Mason Mount could be back and those uncertainties around progressing through those areas of protocols.”

How has Mount performed for Chelsea this season?

Chelsea will hope that Mount is match-ready following the international break, with the Blues having a chance to salvage a top-six finish, following a difficult start to life under Potter.

The £85,000 per-week earner has made 32 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit this term, hitting the back of the net three times whilst providing six assists, indicating that he has not had his most productive campaign in front of goal.

The 36-cap England international still compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 7% of attacking midfielders/wingers for progressive passes made (6.50) and the top 15% for tackles made per 90 minutes (1.80) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, the Chelsea faithful will hope for positive news on their homegrown talent sooner rather than later as the Blues look ahead to the run-in to the campaign, which includes a two-legged Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid next month.