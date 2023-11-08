Highlights Not everyone at Stamford Bridge was happy with Mason Mount departing.

Financial Fair Play regulations mean academy players will continue to leave, with Ian Maatsen the next in line.

Mason Mount himself might regret leaving the club.

Chelsea offloaded Mason Mount during the summer transfer window, with the academy graduate joining Manchester United, journalist Paul Brown has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on some figures at the club who weren't happy with the sale.

No fan wants to see an academy graduate who has enjoyed a lot of success leave their club, especially to a Premier League rival. However, the Blues may have been forced into a sale due to spending an obscene amount of money on new signings, and offloading a player who came through the academy means every penny they receive counts as profit for the books.

Considering the poor start Chelsea have had to the season, some people at the club might be living to regret their decision to allow Mount to leave. Although Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options in the middle of the park, Mount had performed consistently at Stamford Bridge for years prior to his departure.

Mason Mount regrets leaving Stamford Bridge

It's not been an ideal start for Mount since making the move to United, which could leave the England international potentially regretting his decision to join the Manchester club. Injuries haven't helped his situation, but considering what he achieved with the Blues, a part of him could be missing playing for the west London club.

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson claimed back in October that Mount will be having regrets about his move to Old Trafford...

"At the moment he will be. Manchester United are a very big football club, but you don't join them in the expectation that you're going to be part of a team that's 10th in the Premier League. You only want to go there to challenge for major honours .I know that Chelsea aren't in a better position at this very moment, but you don't move to Old Trafford in the expectation that you're going to struggle. I don't know why he decided to leave Chelsea, but I'm sure he's questioning his decision at this very moment."

Mount won the Champions League during his time with Chelsea and was named their Player of the Season for two years running. The former Derby County loanee has been consistently productive in front of goal during his career, but we're not seeing the same player at United under Erik ten Hag.

Mason Mount Career Stats Chelsea Derby County Vitesse Arnhem Manchester United Appearances 195 44 39 10 Goals 33 11 14 0 Assists 37 6 10 1 Yellow cards 21 5 6 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0 All stats via Transfermarkt.

Mount, who is now earning £250k-a-week at Old Trafford, was a key part of Chelsea's squad that won the Champions League in the last few years, so there are bound to be people at the club who are disappointed to have seen him depart. Under Todd Boehly, the Blues are going in a new direction, and the reality is, certainly players were always going to be offloaded to allow them to continue spending.

Brown has suggested that there are still people involved with Chelsea who were upset to see Mount leave the club and he believes that if he was still plying his trade at Stamford Bridge, he'd be doing a job under Pochettino. The journalist adds that Chelsea was the right place for him to flourish, but the board will undoubtedly be happy with the fees they received for him and Kai Havertz. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I still think there are people at Chelsea who were upset to see the club sell Mason Mount, a player from the academy, and I think that if he'd stayed he still would have been doing a good job in the team. I don't think what's happened at United is any real reflection on him or his ability. I think Chelsea was the right place for him and it's a shame that he moved on. But I'm pretty sure Chelsea as a board and as a club will look at both [Kai Havertz and Mount] of those deals as a success right now."

Academy sales could continue

Chelsea need to be careful to avoid Financial Fair Play charges after investing a lot of money in their playing squad, so as a result, departures are to be expected at Stamford Bridge. Academy players can generate the most profit for the west London club, so we may see other graduates after Mount leave in the near future.

Per TEAMtalk, Ian Maatsen could be the next to depart, with the Chelsea defender set to leave when the winter transfer window opens for business. Burnley saw a £31.5m bid rejected in the summer, and with Manchester City and Liverpool keeping tabs on the left-back, Pochettino could receive a boost to his transfer kitty if they part ways with Maatsen.