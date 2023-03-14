Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount’s injury is “being evaluated on a day-to-day basis” at Stamford Bridge, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The homegrown talent has missed Graham Potter’s side’s last three fixtures, with the Blues hitting a solid run of form.

Chelsea injury news – Mason Mount

According to Football.London, Mount has missed Chelsea’s last few games after suffering from an issue in his lower abdomen.

The £80,000 per-week earner returned to training last Thursday but was absent from the matchday squad in the weekend’s 3-1 victory at Leicester City.

Before the Blues’ clash with Leeds United two weeks ago, Potter told reporters: "Mason’s had a problem with his lower abdomen area, the bone, so he’ll miss the game tomorrow [against Leeds]. We hope it won’t be too long, but tomorrow will be too soon."

Mount has been the subject of speculation regarding his future, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that there is a “big gap” in contract negotiations between Chelsea and the midfielder, whose contract expires in 2024.

But despite off-the-pitch issues, Dinnery believes that the former Derby County loanee “wants to play football” amid his current injury status.

What has Dinnery said about Mount?

Dinnery told GIVEMESPORT: “It's one of those injuries that is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. There were always concerns or question marks over his availability at the weekend.

“I know there's a lot of speculation and rumours with regards to this situation ongoing with his contract. But there is an issue there as well, he wants to play football.”

How has Mount performed for Chelsea this season?

It’s fair to say that Mount has not had his most productive season in a Chelsea shirt, but this could be indicative of the side’s struggles across the campaign as a whole, with the Blues sitting in an underwhelming tenth-place in the Premier League with just 12 games remaining.

The 24-year-old - who is valued at £62m by CIES - has hit the back of the net three times and provided six assists in 32 appearances this term, further compounding his lack of goal output on the pitch.

However, the 36-cap England international compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 8% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes per 90 minutes (6.47) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Potter will be hoping that Mount’s spell on the sidelines will have enabled him to rest and recuperate ahead of what is set to be an intriguing conclusion to the season for the Blues.