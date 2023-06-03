Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount’s potential departure from Stamford Bridge is “complicated” by the Blues’ valuation of the wanted star, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino looks set to lose the homegrown product ahead of a busy transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news – Mason Mount

According to The Telegraph’s Jason Burt, Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

The 24-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge has come under question after his reluctance to extend his £80,000 per-week deal, set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Therefore, the Blues may have to part ways with their academy product as they look to rake in a fee for his services rather than let him leave on a free transfer in 12 months.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could start “last-ditch talks” with the Portsmouth-born star in a desperate attempt to keep him at the west London outfit.

And Jacobs believes the complication in Mount’s departure from Stamford Bridge could come from the fact his suitors, which include Arsenal and Liverpool, value him at around “£15m-£20m less” than Chelsea’s £75m asking price.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea and Mount?

Speaking about Mount’s potential Chelsea departure this summer, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The more complicated aspect of this is just the fee itself because all the suitors, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, value Mount at about £15m-£20m less than Chelsea's approximate asking price.

“Some people will tell you the asking price is £85m. My understanding is it's about £10m less. It's more around the £75m mark.

“Of course, you'll hear higher numbers because a seller will try and get the maximum value. But I think Chelsea are looking at £70m-£75m. And I think the suitors like Manchester United hope a deal is available for under £60m.

“So, there would be some club-to-club negotiation still required.”

What next for Chelsea and Mount?

Mount’s agreement with Manchester United should give Chelsea an indication that he is unlikely to commit to a new deal at Stamford Bridge, despite the offer of improved terms.

This comes as a blow to Pochettino, who would have hoped to keep his best talent ahead of his first season in the dugout.

However, the money that Chelsea rake in for Mount could prove vital as the Blues trim down their squad before making their own additions this summer.

Therefore, it looks as though Mount’s time with Chelsea is up, but Todd Boehly will hope to see a fair price negotiated over the coming weeks.