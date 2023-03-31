Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is in a 'sad' situation and 'might' have to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is an academy product in West London, though has been linked with a move elsewhere this summer as talks continue to stall over a new contract.

Chelsea latest news - Mason Mount

Lately, TEAMtalk reported that Newcastle United are big admirers of Mount and could be ready to swoop for his signature this summer, in light of the England international reaching an 'impasse' with Chelsea in negotiations over committing to new terms at the club.

Mount is out of contract at Chelsea in 2024; nevertheless, neither party has reached a breakthrough in talks over a new contract, with the midfielder believing he is worth more than what has been put on the table at Stamford Bridge.

The £76k-a-week ace feels that his performances in the 2021/22 season warrant a significant pay rise. However, he is not a guaranteed fixture in the starting lineup under Graham Potter, prompting interest in his services from around the Premier League.

Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool are all keen on Mount. It will certainly be an interesting summer for the Portsmouth-born player if his contract stalemate persists at Chelsea.

What has Paul Brown said about Mason Mount?

Journalist Brown thinks that it would be a 'sad' state of affairs if Mount were to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, given his status as a Cobham youth product.

Brown told GMS: "I think it's sad because Mason Mount felt for a while like he was almost the face of Chelsea, a young player who kind of symbolises their academy, doing really well, getting into the England team, being a key part of the team. But in the last few months, I've seen that all drop away. So I think it would be sad if he was to leave, but it does look like he might now."

Should Chelsea do everything they can to keep Mount and tie him down?

In all honesty, Chelsea have made a flurry of signings over the past year and boss Potter was always going to have a difficult job prioritising who he feels are his most trusted players in a bloated squad full of talent.

Due to this, there were always going to be casualties and Mount may end up being an unexpected outlier in that respect and be forced to seek a new challenge this summer.

Across 2022/23, Mount has featured 32 times for Chelsea in all competitions, recording three goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Looking ahead, the next few months will be pivotal in regard to his future, with his current contract ticking down towards its 12 months with no new agreement reportedly close.

Should this deadlock remain unbroken, plenty of other sides will be waiting in the wings to try and entice Mount elsewhere.