Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic “would fit nicely” with imminent manager Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are expected to announce the appointment of the 51-year-old this week, with interim head coach Frank Lampard taking charge for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea transfer news – Mateo Kovacic

According to The Guardian, Kovacic could leave Chelsea this summer, with Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United showing an interest in the midfielder.

The 29-year-old has just over a year left on his £100,000 per-week contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning that the Blues would need to cash in on his services before next January if they are to receive a decent transfer fee for the former Real Madrid man.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has reported that Manchester United are prepared to agree on a £30m deal to sign Kovacic in the upcoming market, with Erik ten Hag keen to add more depth and quality to his midfield department.

Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that sacrificing the Croatian could be the right thing for Pochettino to do on his arrival in west London.

But the journalist also believes he could fit in nicely in the Argentine's midfield next season.

What has Brown said about Chelsea and Kovacic?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Kovacic would fit nicely with Pochettino. There's no reason he couldn't function well in that midfield.

“I think Chelsea need a bit of a sea of change in terms of personnel and style of play.

“That could mean they need to freshen up that midfield by putting more energy in there and allowing Pochettino to try and bring through some younger players.”

Would Kovacic be a big miss for Chelsea?

Though Kovacic is a player that possesses undoubted quality, he has found regular game time hard to come by this term.

The 93-cap Croatia international has played in just 53% of available Premier League minutes this term, hitting the back of the net once and providing two assists across 26 top-flight appearances.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.50 for his displays at English football’s highest level ranks him as the 23rd-best-performing player in Lampard’s squad, indicating that the Blues could be willing to offload him this summer.

However, the 5 foot 11 star still compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 9% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for passes attempted (69.91) and progressive passes per 90 minutes (7.96) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, whilst Pochettino could use Kovacic’s services to his advantage, Chelsea may look to make him available for transfer in a bid to secure a transfer fee.