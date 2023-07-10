Chelsea signing Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca is a "serious possibility", transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bolster his Blues squad ahead of his first season at the helm of the west London outfit.

Chelsea transfer news – Matheus Franca

According to Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel last week, Chelsea are preparing to make an opening bid of £17m for the services of Franca, with add-ons ramping up the fee.

“Chelsea will have direct contact (with Flamengo) this week. Flamengo want around €25m (£21m). Chelsea will offer something around €20m (£17m). The add-on structure could be important,” said Romano (via The Chelsea Chronicle).

The Daily Mail claimed earlier this month that Chelsea were looking at a deal to sign Franca after the Brazilian had formerly been a target for Crystal Palace and, most recently, Newcastle United.

Flamengo had issued a hands-off warning over the 19-year-old’s services in January, but their stance could soften during the current transfer window.

“We do not put Matheus Franca up for sale. He is not for sale. We are not interested in negotiating for Matheus Franca at this moment,” Flamengo president Marco Braz told Vene Casagrande during the winter market.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Franca is “really excited” about the potential of a move to Stamford Bridge, boosting the Blues’ chances of securing his signature this summer.

And the Italian journalist believes that Chelsea plan to invest in some of South America’s top talent as the club close in on the £15m signing of Santos winger Angelo Gabriel.

What has Romano said about Chelsea and Franca?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Matheus Franca is a serious possibility. They are already invested in Angelo Gabriel. Franca is another super talent.

“So, it seems very clear the idea is to invest in a big way in South American talents and hope to see them in a Chelsea shirt in the future.”

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea’s priority has been to clear out some of the deadwood and highest earners from their squad after last season’s disappointing 12th-placed Premier League finish and lack of trophies left the Blues without any European football this season.

However, according to The Guardian, Chelsea hope to negotiate a fee for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo after the Seagulls demanded at least £100m for the 21-year-old.

The west London giants were hoping to secure the Ecuador international’s signing for a figure closer to the £80m mark as Pochettino looks to bolster his options in the centre of the park.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline reports that Chelsea are in talks to re-sign full-back Tino Livramento, who they sold to Southampton in the summer of 2021, as co-chairman Todd Boehly looks to sign the world’s best young talent.

A deal would entail loaning the 20-year-old back to the Championship outfit, with a £38m price tag placed on the right-back’s head.

Therefore, Chelsea have several deals in the background as they consider bringing Franca to Stamford Bridge this summer.