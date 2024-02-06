Highlights Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino's future at Stamford Bridge may be determined by mid-March after a tough set of fixtures.

Journalist Paul Brown believes sacking Pochettino before the 2024 Carabao Cup final would be "crazy."

Ex-Blues boss Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge is reported to be a possibility, but he could also consider other Premier League options such as Manchester United.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino may look at the Stamford Bridge outfit’s pending appearance in the 2024 Carabao Cup final as an opportunity to turn around his fortunes at the club, as journalist Paul Brown hints his sacking before the competition’s showpiece event would be “crazy.”

The Blues have endured another tumultuous campaign and find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League past the midway point of the 2023/24 season.

Despite spending heavily during the 2023 summer transfer window, co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly has yet to spark a turnaround in fortunes from last term in west London. Pochettino finds himself under increased pressure after Chelsea’s disappointing 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers on 4th February.

Chelsea’s disappointing 2023/24 season

Boehly will have hoped that his second season at the helm of Chelsea would be more successful than his first full campaign. Last term, the American businessman sacked Blues boss Thomas Tuchel in September 2022 before replacing him with Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter. The ex-Seagulls head coach lasted until April 2023 before being relieved of his duties, with Frank Lampard stepping in on an interim basis. Lampard couldn’t steer Chelsea above a 12th-place Premier League finish.

Pochettino was hired as manager ahead of the 2023/24 season, and Boehly supported him with 12 new signings worth around £400m. Arrivals such as Moises Caicedo and Christopher Nkunku have been unable to turn the tide at Stamford Bridge. The west London outfit sit 11th in the Premier League after 23 matches.

Chelsea’s recent 4-2 home defeat to Wolves saw a frustrated home crowd turn on the players, management, and ownership after seeing their opposition overtake them in the table. However, Pochettino could be saved this term by Chelsea’s success in domestic cup competitions. The Blues will face Aston Villa in an FA Cup Fourth Round replay on 7th February, hoping to progress to the last-16 of the competition.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s two-legged 6-2 victory over Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup has earned them a place in the competition’s showpiece event at Wembley against Liverpool on 25th February. The five-time League Cup winners hope to add a sixth title to their cabinet against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and will be wary of the detrimental effect that sacking Pochettino could have in the build-up.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 279 Wins 141 Draws 65 Losses 73 Goals For 483 Goals Against 311 Manager of the Month awards 4 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 06-02-24

Paul Brown - Chelsea could know by ‘mid-March’ where Pochettino’s future lies

Brown believes that Pochettino’s future could be determined by “mid-March” after Chelsea will have played some “tough fixtures.” The journalist can’t see Boehly relieving the Argentine of his duties before the Carabao Cup final. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“By mid-March, Chelsea will have played some tough fixtures, and I think we will probably know by then whether Pochettino has a future at the club. The Carabao Cup could change everything. That might be what he can hang on to because it would be crazy for a club to let their manager go before that. It has happened before, obviously, but I can't see Chelsea doing it to Pochettino before that game. I think he’ll get at least that one to turn things around. But I think he's under huge pressure right now.”

Chelsea manager news including suggestions of Jose Mourinho return

Having spent no money during the 2024 winter transfer window, Chelsea have demonstrated their willingness to tread carefully within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Therefore, sacking Pochettino before the end of the 2023/24 season may not be cost-effective, given the high payout he would likely be in line to receive.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th February) that ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge could be “big.” The two-time Blues boss was sacked by AS Roma in January, having won a Europa Conference League title while at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, the 60-year-old could be tempted by a return to the Premier League, with The Daily Mail reporting that the Portuguese head coach could be open to a move back to Manchester United. Mourinho has also been linked with the head coach’s role at Newcastle United after a poor recent run of form at St. James’ Park, which could have placed extra pressure on current Magpies boss Eddie Howe.

Chelsea return to Premier League action on 12th February, looking to recover from their defeat to Wolves with a victory at struggling Crystal Palace. Pochettino’s side then face the unenviable task of heading north to reigning treble holders Manchester City on 17th February before their Carabao Cup final with Liverpool on the 25th.