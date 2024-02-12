Highlights Chelsea are still supporting manager Mauricio Pochettino despite their poor form.

Links to Jose Mourinho are disrespectful to Pochettino as he battles to turn things around.

Enzo Fernandez remains committed to the Chelsea project despite rumours of him wanting to leave.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to get a tune out of his side this season, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that the club are still backing him despite their poor form, while suggesting that links to Jose Mourinho are disrespectful to the Argentinian manager.

It's been another disappointing campaign for the west London club so far as they sit in the bottom half of the Premier League. However, with Todd Boehly's transfer strategy being to acquire the best young talent from around the world, their squad will need time to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League while also needing to settle into life in a new country.

Despite Pochettino still being in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge, managers are being linked to take over. There's no doubt Chelsea need to see improvements on the pitch, but the outside noise can only be a hindrance for the former Southampton man.

Jose Mourinho linked with Chelsea job

Chelsea recently suffered a heavy defeat in the Premier League at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and some sections of the fanbase at Stamford Bridge were heard chanting former manager Mourinho's name. The Portuguese coach was sacked as Roma manager earlier this year, and he enjoyed plenty of success during his time at the west London club.

Mourinho's managerial record at Chelsea vs Pochettino Stats Mourinho Pochettino Matches 320 32 Won 204 16 Drawn 65 5 Lost 51 11 Goals for 588 61 Goals against 259 46 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 12/2/2024

Reports have suggested that Mourinho would be interested in managing Chelsea if the position was to become available in the near future, but all the signs are pointing to the board showing faith in Pochettino, for now. According to Football.London, Chelsea will wait until the end of the season before making a major decision on the future of the former Tottenham Hotspur manager. Although he's undoubtedly under increasing pressure, there is still plenty of time for him to turn things around.

The frustration of the Chelsea supporters is completely understandable, and seeing Mourinho return would be a fairytale story. However, the former Real Madrid manager hasn't been as successful in recent years as he was during his first stint at Chelsea, and there's no guarantee he would bring trophies to Stamford Bridge instantly. For now, the Blues faithful will have to get behind the team and Pochettino, especially with an important Carabao Cup final just around the corner.

Jacobs has suggested that the links between Mourinho and Chelsea are disrespectful to Pochettino due to the fact that the managerial position at Stamford Bridge is currently filled. The journalist adds that Chelsea aren't talking to other managers as it stands and are continuing to show faith in Pochettino. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"We need to stress this, it's disrespectful to Pochettino, because people are linking Mourinho's name with a vacancy at the moment that doesn't exist. It's not like Chelsea are going out and talking to people at this stage. It is normal for clubs to generally have succession plans, so they don't have gaps. But that doesn't mean that they are actively thinking about making a change or interviewing anyone or discussing who's going to be the right fit at this point. There is backing for Pochettino and I think a game like the Aston Villa win shows why, because he is capable of getting big results and outstanding performances. If you can get them consistently, then it will obviously end this speculation about others coming in."

Enzo Fernandez 'in love with Chelsea project'

In recent weeks, reports have suggested that Enzo Fernandez isn't happy at Stamford Bridge and is already seeking a way out, but his agent, Uriel Perez has quickly dismissed these claims and reiterated the Argentinian midfielder's desire to continue with the west London outfit.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has claimed that the reports are completely false and Fernandez remains 'in love with the Chelsea project'. Even if the former Benfica man wanted to pursue a departure, it certainly wouldn't be easy. Fernandez signed a £180k-a-week contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031, meaning the Blues would likely command a hefty fee to allow him to depart, especially after they forked out a whopping £105m to secure his signature.