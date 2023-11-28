Highlights Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly under pressure at Stamford Bridge due to Chelsea's inconsistent results this season.

Despite their struggles, there are indications that the club will continue to support Pochettino, but his future could rely on one thing.

Chelsea may be looking to sign a top-level striker in the January transfer window, with Victor Osimhen being mentioned as a top target.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to produce consistent results for the west London side since his arrival at Stamford Bridge. Journalist Paul Brown, in a discussion with GIVEMESPORT, has provided an internal update on how the club feel about the situation.

Since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, the club invested vast amounts of money on a host of new players, predominantly signing young, up-and-coming talent. As a result of that, the players will need patience alongside the manager to adapt to a new culture and club. Things have been far from perfect under Pochettino's tutelage, but performances are starting to improve.

However, Chelsea produced a similar display to what we'd seen earlier in the season when they faced Newcastle United at the weekend, conceding four goals, losing at St James' Park, with Reece James also receiving a red card. It seemed like a step back after some slight improvements for the Blues, but the supporters at Stamford Bridge may have to remain patient.

The pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge

When a club spends such a significant sum of money on new signings, there is always added pressure on the manager to produce results. Unfortunately for Chelsea, they have struggled in the Premier League this season and currently find themselves sitting in 10th place. The west London club managed to avoid defeat against Arsenal and Manchester City whilst also beating Tottenham Hotspur, but have also lost to Newcastle and Brentford in the last month or so.

According to TEAMtalk, Pochettino is under a lot of pressure to turn things around and his position at the club could be at risk if he fails to qualify for the Champions League this season. Although Pochettino doesn't appear to be in the firing line for a sacking in the near future, there's no doubt Boehly and the backroom team will be desperate to see results improve.

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty recently claimed that he believes Pochettino should be given at least the full season to prove himself to attempt to steady the ship after a difficult few years. However, McNulty adds that it's been a disappointing start to his Stamford Bridge tenure and Chelsea have been a very volatile club.

Football.London have confirmed that Chelsea are set to continue backing Pochettino despite reports of growing pressure on the Argentinian manager. The Blues are currently 12 points behind Aston Villa in the race for a top-four finish.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that he still believes Pochettino is the right man for Chelsea and he needs time due to the huge turnover of players he's had to deal with since arriving. The journalist adds that there is every indication internally that the club will continue to give him time and he hopes the owners also believe that they are moving in the right direction, despite inconsistent results. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"It's going to take time. I still believe Pochettino is the right man for Chelsea. He's fitted in quite nicely there. I just think he has a really tough job because they've signed all of these players and yet there are still holes in the squad. They've been through a huge turnover of players both in and out. And that's not easy, because he's had to try and fit a lot of new faces and personalities and styles of play into his system. There is going to need to be some patience with him. You'd hope that the owners see things are moving in the right direction and show that kind of patience. There's every indication that they will, because all the talk behind the scenes is that they want to give Pochettino time."

Chelsea want January signings

Pochettino could be in the market for a striker during the January transfer window after a disappointing start to Nicolas Jackson's time at the club. The former Villarreal forward has started to find his feet, but a club like Chelsea will be looking for a top-level centre-forward.

According to the Telegraph, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will be Chelsea's top transfer target during the winter window. The Nigerian attacker has been sensational for the Serie A side, helping them win the title last season, and he's previously hinted that a move to the Premier League would be of interest to him in the future.