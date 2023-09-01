Burnley's pursuit of Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen is emerging as one of the more interesting sagas in the final hours of deadline day and GIVEMESPORT sources have provided the latest on the situation at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news - Ian Maatsen

It has been widely reported that Chelsea have agreed a deal for Maatsen to return to Turf Moor after impressing on loan last season, with The Telegraph claiming Chelsea have accepted a loan offer with a £31.5m obligation to buy.

However, Maatsen himself is reluctant to leave Chelsea and sources have now informed GIVEMESPORT that while Burnley are still working on a deal, he has turned the Clarets' offer down. At the same time, Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep the youngster at Stamford Bridge and should the loan move collapsing lead to a permanent sale, it has the potential to cause friction between the Chelsea boss and the boardroom.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT earlier today, journalist Ben Jacobs described the potential deal as "phenomenal business" for Chelsea, having priced Maatsen at £25m earlier in the summer. However, it doesn't seem that the current Blues boss would see it that way.

GMS sources have claimed that while Pochettino would accept a simple loan move if it suited all parties, he would disagree with a permanent sale and Chelsea could end up frustrating their new manager.

Chelsea summer signings 2023 Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Ian Maatsen impact

Maatsen excelled on loan at Burnley last season, providing four goals and six assists while predominantly operating as a left wing-back, and appears to be in Pochettino's plans for his first season at Stamford Bridge. The Netherlands prospect has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League and started versus AFC Wimbledon in the League Cup earlier this week.

Considering Ben Chilwell's injury record it's not surprising that Pochettino would prefer to keep the former Charlton and Coventry loanee at Stamford Bridge, especially after Chelsea decided to sell Lewis Hall to Newcastle earlier this summer.

At the same time, the Blues are in talks over selling Conor Gallagher to Spurs leaving Pochettino with limited depth in central midfield - another area where Maatsen could potentially provide cover having featured there against Wimbledon.

Chelsea transfer business

Elsewhere, Chelsea are in advanced negotiations over Antonio Nusa, while their attempts to offload Trevoh Chalobah to Bayern Munich have now failed with the German transfer window closing at 5pm. It remains to be seen what role he will now play at Stamford Bridge this season.