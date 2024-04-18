Highlights Mauricio Pochettino's future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, with Chelsea to make a decision at the end of the season.

The Chelsea manager and his players will have to deliver results over the next few weeks before the conclusion of the campaign.

Chelsea owners will not accept any excuses as they look to steer the club in the right direction.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has come under scrutiny this season as the Blues battle towards mid-table, and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on his future, suggesting that he doesn't expect a decision to be made until the end of the campaign.

Before the Argentinian manager arrived through the door at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel both failed to get a tune out of the west London outfit. Pochettino was appointed at the beginning of the campaign, but as we edge closer to the end of the season, Chelsea currently find themselves sitting in ninth place in the Premier League.

Chelsea to Make Pochettino Decision in Summer

Writing in his Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein has provided an update on the future of Pochettino, suggesting that Todd Boehly and his backroom team are likely to make a decision at the end of the season...

"Obviously the hierarchy will be forming their views - good, bad, indifferent - on a daily basis but I don't expect any firm conclusions to be reached until the season is over. So much can still happen before then and Chelsea have so many massive fixtures ahead that I don't think their focus can or should be on anything other than those games, starting against Man City on Saturday and moving on to huge tests against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham subsequently. None of this is unique to Pochettino or Chelsea, rather a natural thing for any club to do when their head coach is a year into a two-year contract (plus an option to extend by 12 months)."

Ornstein goes on to add that the remaining games of the campaign will be crucial, as the owners won't accept any excuses with everyone, including the manager, needing to deliver results...

"It goes without saying that the run ahead is critical because Chelsea's season has so far fallen below the expectations of everyone involved, so it's time to step up. Everything you hear from around Stamford Bridge suggests the owners will not accept excuses; everyone (themselves included) need to deliver. By Saturday night, Pochettino may have led Chelsea to their second cup final of his maiden season and there's still a good chance for them to qualify for Europe through the Premier League."

Chelsea's most recent performance, a 6-0 thrashing of Everton at Stamford Bridge, will undoubtedly have been hugely impressive to the hierarchy at the west London club. It's been a difficult campaign for the Blues, but there was a sense that everything came together at home to the Toffees.

With Boehly prioritising bringing in young talent from around the world, there's no doubt they need time to settle in and adapt to a new league, so it's been a difficult task for Pochettino. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has been forced to help a host of new players bed in, and there's an argument to suggest he needs more time to do so.

Related Mauricio Pochettino's Future at Chelsea 'in His Own Hands' Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is under increasing pressure after a disappointing season, but his fate is in his own hands.

Chelsea Have 'Spoken Internally' About Hansi Flick

Todd Boehly is succession planning

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have spoken internally about Hansi Flick regarding potentially bringing him in to replace Pochettino. Although the former Southampton boss doesn't appear to be in immediate danger of being sacked, Jacobs confirmed that the backroom team will be succession planning in case they decide to pull the trigger.

The respected reporter also adds that Boehly and his team are hoping that the Pochettino project improves and will work, but it's smart to create a plan for if the situation goes downhill rapidly.