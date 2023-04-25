Chelsea’s potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their next full-time manager could “accelerate quite quickly” at Stamford Bridge, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are looking for a permanent successor to Graham Potter, with Frank Lampard taking interim charge of the side until the end of the season.

Chelsea manager news – Mauricio Pochettino

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pochettino is “closer than ever” to being appointed as the next Chelsea manager in June after a crucial round of positive talks on Monday evening.

The Italian reporter has also revealed that the 51-year-old has told his backroom staff to “get ready” ahead of the potential job offer at Stamford Bridge, indicating all parties are working towards reaching a successful conclusion to talks over the job.

The Argentine looks set to have beaten recently sacked Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim to the vacant post in west London.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino would accept the chance to become Chelsea manager “in a heartbeat.”

And Crook believes that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager will have impressed Todd Boehly and co. after discussions between the club and the prospective head coach.

What has Crook said about Chelsea and Pochettino?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Pochettino has impressed them with the conversations that he's had. I think this one could accelerate quite quickly now, and I'd be surprised if it’s not him.”

What next for Chelsea?

With Pochettino to be appointed in June, the Argentine can focus on identifying which players in Chelsea’s bloated squad he is prepared to sacrifice ahead of the summer transfer market.

Boehly has already spent close to £500m in fees over the past two markets, hoping to turn the Blues into a force to compete with the likes of Manchester City in the Premier League.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League heading into the final stretch of games for the campaign, having been knocked out of every cup competition, with the west London side enduring a first trophyless season since 2019/20.

But with Pochettino’s appointment edging ever closer, Chelsea’s recruitment staff will have to work out how they can add to their squad within the barometers of Financial Fair Play as they aim to regain their place in the top six next term.