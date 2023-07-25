Chelsea head to Atlanta for a Premier League Summer Series friendly against Newcastle. They have scored nine goals so far in pre-season, which is encouraging. Nicolas Jackson looked particularly impressive in the 4-3 win over Brighton, scoring once and grabbing two assists.

What's the latest on Levi Colwill's future at Chelsea?

Chelsea found themselves in Philadelphia with Brighton and both sides will again be in Atlanta as talks continue over Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo is extremely disappointed an agreement hasn’t yet been reached with Chelsea. Brighton have been insisting on Levi Colwill going the other way in talks but Chelsea’s stance remains the 20-year-old centre-back is not for sale.

After the Brighton win, Mauricio Pochettino gave me the clearest indication yet that Chelsea are not prepared to let Colwill go.

"We don’t need to make a statement about nothing," he said. "He’s our player and he’s going to continue with us. I think he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England."

Who are Chelsea's transfer targets in midfield?

Chelsea are still hoping to spend £80m or less on Caicedo in a straight-cash deal. With no possibility of Colwill included, Brighton are seemingly holding out for more. They haven’t directly given Chelsea a £100m price tag, although this number has been hinted at for weeks by sources. What is clear is that Chelsea are going to have to be patient to land their top summer target.

Elsewhere, I can confirm that Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is another concrete Chelsea target. Olise spent his youth at Chelsea and is open to a move back. Manchester City are also considering a move – another club where Olise was at during the formative part of his career at. There is a lot of talk about a £35m buyout clause. My understanding is that such a clause existed when Olise joined Palace from Reading in 2021 but has since been removed.

Who could leave Chelsea this summer?

Outgoings remain the priority at Chelsea. Pochettino made it clear he wants a squad size of 25 players or under. One player who could depart is Conor Gallagher. West Ham have had a bid of around £40m rejected. Chelsea will sell at the right price even though Gallagher has had quite a few pre-season minutes.

Chelsea also hope for progress on selling Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech in the next week or so. Neither are part of Pochettino’s plans. Juventus and Chelsea aren’t far off a deal, but the Italian side will only move if they sell Dusan Vlahovic. Inter pulled out, after being irritated Lukaku spoke to Juventus – and as of now they haven’t returned, even after selling Andre Onana. There remains Saudi interest in Lukaku as well.

Ziyech’s transfer to Al-Nassr collapsed following a Madrid medical. There were concerns over his knee and hip resulting in a restructured package. Al-Ahli could yet revive the deal. Chelsea really want Ziyech’s high wages off the books.

One thing that’s clear is Chelsea are going to look younger, fitter and more unified compared to last season. The players in America have taken well so far to the 4-2-3-1 system. It’s early days, but Pochettino is definitely making a positive impact.