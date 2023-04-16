Chelsea manager target Mauricio Pochettino could 'really work' at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old has been out of a job since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, though he has recently been linked to several managerial vacancies.

Chelsea latest manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

As per The Guardian, Chelsea are keen to speak to Pochettino about the possibility of taking over at Stamford Bridge and also have a host of other candidates in mind, including Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim and Oliver Glasner.

Football Insider claim that Pochettino is 'firmly in the running' to take over from caretaker Frank Lampard in the summer, with Chelsea co-sporting director Laurence Stewart said to have given the Argentinian coach a 'glowing recommendation' to the Blues' hierarchy.

Pochettino is keen to return to Premier League football and would 'jump at the chance' to manage the west London side; however, he is also attracting interest from global giants Real Madrid.

Cadena Ser via The Sun have broadcast an update from Spanish journalist Anton Meana, who stated in light of rumours that Carlo Ancelotti could be set to depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer for the Brazil international side: “Pochettino did not want to coach Chelsea or Tottenham because he has something better and that smells bad to Ancelotti. Ancelotti knows that they are questioning him, and that is why he has opened the door to Brazil.”

What has Paul Brown said about Mauricio Pochettino?

Journalist Brown is 'fascinated' by the prospect of Pochettino working at Stamford Bridge and believes he could help get the best out of Chelsea's youthful squad.

Brown told GMS: "I'm fascinated by the idea of Pochettino ending up at Chelsea; whether that would work or not, I'm not really sure. It's impossible to know which way they would go. I would love to see Pochettino back in the Premier League and Chelsea do have a lot of young, hungry players that I think he could really work with. It feels, in a way, quite similar to the squad he had at Tottenham Hotspur."

Would Mauricio Pochettino be a good appointment for Chelsea?

Pochettino certainly has the credentials to help youthful talent flourish in the Premier League, evidenced by the pivotal role he played in moulding Harry Kane and Deli Alli into first-team stars during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, something that Chelsea could do with to continue to nurture their own crop of talent.

The 51-year-old also has a solid CV that would excite the Chelsea faithful, having secured four consecutive top-four finishes at Spurs alongside taking them to the Champions League final in 2019, as per Sky Sports.

Despite a sour end to his spell with Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino did win a record-equalling tenth Ligue 1 title for the French giants, showing that he does have the capacity to guide sides to challenge for silverware.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see where Pochettino does decide to spend the next chapter of his managerial career, whether it be at Stamford Bridge or another destination.