Fabrizio Romano reported recently that Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the new Chelsea manager for next season.

The Italian transfer guru went on to say that the London club will "definitely" sign a new striker and midfielder when the transfer window reopens.

With the seemingly unlimited transfer budget from Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's pocket, the 2-time UEFA Champions League winners could just about target anyone.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion regarding who could be coming into the ranks of the Blues.

That being said, here are five signings Pochettino could make this summer when he becomes the new Chelsea head coach.

5 Declan Rice

Declan Rice of West Ham shields the ball from Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard at the Emirates

Now, it's almost a given that Declan Rice will leave the Hammers this summer and there will certainly be a hotly contested race for his signature.

Rice was released by Chelsea as a teenager and may see a return to Stamford Bridge as a full-circle kind of moment in his blossoming career.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that the Blues are "definitely" in the race for Rice, and he's one of the top candidates to boost their midfield.

A box-to-box maestro who would work tirelessly for Chelsea entering the prime years of his career you say? Pochettino could do far worse than bringing Rice to Stamford Bridge.

4 Harry Kane

The Independent reports that Pochettino could look to raid Tottenham this summer and bring their prized talisman Harry Kane to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been deprived of goals this season and landing one of the Premier League's best-ever goalscorers could change their fortunes completely.

Despite Tottenham's lacklustre season, Kane has been in scintillating form yet again, bagging 29 goals and five assists in 47 appearances for Spurs.

Could a reunion with his old boss be on the cards? Now that would be the transfer story of the summer.

3 Emiliano Martinez

Pochettino could look to bring in his compatriot Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa to solve Chelsea's problem between the sticks.

The Independent claims that Martinez is on the list of talents that Pochettino is eyeing up to bring to Stamford Bridge following his World Cup heroics and exploits at Aston Villa.

With Kepa Arrizabalaga and Édouard Mendy seemingly out of favour at Stamford Bridge, it wouldn't be too far from a stretch to see Martinez coming into Pochettino's ranks.

2 João Félix

According to the Daily Mail, Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be in favour of making Felix a permanent fixture at Chelsea when he becomes their new manager.

Felix has already played under three bosses at the Blues since joining the club on loan from Atletico Madrid in January and has been impressive in his outings.

The Portuguese youngster could be a useful cog for Pochettino to utilise in the coming years with his versatility to play anywhere along the frontline.

He's managed to capture the hearts of Chelsea fans already in his short stay in West London and many would be pleased to see Pochettino keep him in the squad.

1 Youssouf Fofana

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are eyeing up a move for France international and AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer.

After suffering the massive blow of being dropped from France's renowned national academy in Clairefontaine as a 15-year-old, Fofana became a pizza courier to make ends meet.

Fast-forward a few years and Fofana has been shining bright in Ligue 1 and even made an appearance for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

With Fabrizio Romano claiming that a midfielder is definitely on the wish list of Chelsea this summer, don't be surprised if they make a move for the French youngster.