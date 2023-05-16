Chelsea’s next manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has emphasised the importance of signing “Premier League proven quality” players at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly hasn’t been afraid to splash the cash during his first season in west London.

Chelsea news – Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are expected to confirm the arrival of Pochettino this week after the club identified him as their successor to former manager Graham Potter.

Interim head coach Frank Lampard will see out the remainder of the season at Stamford Bridge before handing over the reins to the Argentine in the summer.

And the 51-year-old will hope to see Chelsea spend their money in the transfer market wisely, given the Blues have already spent close to £600m on 16 new players across the last two windows.

But with the Blues sitting 12th in the Premier League, Pochettino will have to work with Boehly to identify targets that will get the west London outfit competing for European football again whilst trimming down some of the deadwood in the squad.

And Jacobs believes Pochettino’s desire for Premier League proven players is “significant” following Chelsea’s “scattergun” recruitment over the previous two windows.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea and Pochettino?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “The other thing that Pochettino has emphasised is that Premier League proven quality is really important.

“I think that's significant because if you look at Chelsea's recruitment throughout the last two windows, it's been a bit scattergun.

“We can expect that from the first summer because of the new ownership and Thomas Tuchel pushing for certain things.

“But then the January window, although there was a strategy, was very much youth based. They weren't afraid to bring in players from all over the world.

“Malo Gusto came in from Lyon, Andre Santos the Brazilian, and Enzo Fernandez from Argentina. They signed Mudryk, who had played in the Champions League, but again had no Premier League experience.”

Who could Chelsea and Pochettino look to target this summer?

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have a “long-standing” interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and could look to move for the Spaniard as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Eduoard Mendy.

Reports have also suggested that the Blues could look to make Joao Felix’s loan from Atletico Madrid into a permanent deal, whilst Aston Villa and Argentina stopper Emiliano Martinez is also under consideration.

It comes as no shock that the west London outfit are one of the several top Premier League clubs interested in securing the signatures of Brighton & Hove Albion duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, though the Stamford Bridge outfit faces tough competition for their services.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Chelsea’s recruitment more consistent over next season’s transfer windows, with Premier League quality likely to be the order of the day.