Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment will spark a PR frenzy as Chelsea get fans back onside for the Todd Boehly era.

They may seem a long way off it right now, but Chelsea will expect to be back in Premier League title conversations as early as next season.

The club are determined to make sure this season was just a false start and that the ‘feel-good’ vibe that comes with this appointment does not fizzle out in the weeks that follow. It is expected that supporters will be greeted with plenty of reasons of optimism from here in terms of good news stories.

It has been a frustrating first season for Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali as they ploughed over £600million into the club over two transfer windows and got very little in return. On top of that the dugout was like a stage for musical chairs, as the manager swaps from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter to Frank Lampard also took its toll on form.

Are Chelsea confident of turning things around?

But the message coming out now is that the steep learning curve will help them adapt in the second season - and there is complete optimism in Pochettino turning the tide.

There have been some big worries for Chelsea fans over the past nine months - with the club building a squad with no identity, stripping itself of relatable characters, and lacking a goalscorer as the team flopped into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Chelsea’s ownership have always had good intentions, the project just has not been carried out as effectively as others might have done it.

And they believe that now - with a new core of wise football-minded staff around them and Pochettino, assistant Jesus Perez and their staff working on getting matters right on the pitch, a turnaround could be instant.

Chelsea genuinely believe this 2022/23 season will be a one-off and that next term normal service will be resumed as their star-studded squad will be better prepared for the Premier League and cup competitions.

What are Chelsea's initial plans for the summer transfer window?

Ruthless decisions will be made along the way - sources seem very clear about the fact that with such a big squad there will be a cull on the way - but they will also continue to invest. This experience has not scared them from attacking the market for players they believe can shape the future.

It is expected that every single area of the pitch will be addressed, from goalkeeper to No.9, and that will be music to the ears of fans who have had to watch this season unfold.

Pochettino is going to have frank discussions with every member of the squad as he gets to grips with this job and from there he will fully determine how to move forward.

So in the coming weeks expect news on new contracts, exciting transfer targets, and sweet talk of how he will repair the current crop to design a squad ready to compete for big titles again.