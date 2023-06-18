Todd Boehly’s start to his Chelsea reign has been far from smooth. Financially clumsy, inefficient, and seemingly impulsive are superlatives that would best describe his first season in West London. Three managers down, no European football, and a squad roster that is in desperate need of culling, it’s fair to say it is set to be a busy summer at Stamford Bridge, with Mauricio Pochettino the man tasked with extinguishing the remaining flames from the great fire of West London.

With a Notre Dame-style renovation on the cards, the Pensioners are in the market for the goods that will help rectify the damage caused by the inferno that engulfed the squad under Tuchel, Potter, and Lampard. With that in mind, here are five players that could take Chelsea from title non-starters to contenders in a matter of months and help the Blues become a true Pochettino side.

Amadou Onana

Memories of the 2022-2023 season will undoubtedly be ones suppressed by Everton fans in years to come. Financial mismanagement, underperforming players, and a clueless ex-manager have all been contributory factors to the Toffees' downfall. That said, the one shining light in a gloomy period for the Merseysiders has been the acquisition of Amadou Onana.

The rangy central defensive midfielder has been a bright spark - supreme athleticism combined with flawless technicality has seen him gain an abundance of admirers, with Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino being one of them. The energetic midfielder would be an almost bespoke fit for a Pochettino side, whose trademark is high-intensity, and high-pressure.

Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is currently at the ideal age of 24. Having passed the developmental stage, and just in the periphery of his peak, the Uruguayan is understandably, attracting interest. Moving to Real Madrid at 17, the midfielder is another player straight out of the Pochettino textbook - dynamic, versatile, and sprightly. Valverde could form an unbreakable partnership with Amadou Onana as Chelsea look to rebuild their midfield having reportedly tabled a huge offer for the midfielder. Although, the club may be required to stave off interest from elsewhere, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in for the player.

Lautaro Martinez

The 2022-2023 season was a mixed bag for Lautaro Martinez, winning the World Cup with Argentina and the Coppa Italia with Inter, as well as reaching the Champions League Final. However, he didn't take up a prominent role in Albiceleste's starting XI and couldn't fire his club to the Serie A title - or to European glory. Even so, the 25-year-old Argentinian is yet to fully take advantage of his golden years and has already racked up 129 goals in 300 club appearances - an eye-watering return.

As well as being from Mauricio Pochettino’s native Argentina, the prolific marksman is a potent finisher and hard worker, with the former being what Chelsea were utterly devoid of last season. It has been reported by several outlets that Chelsea are very keen on procuring Martinez’s services.

Andre Onana

Despite the record-breaking price tag, Kepa Arrizabalaga remains unconvincing between the Chelsea sticks and with Edouard Mendy’s functionality not really aligning with Pochettino’s vision, the Blues have been touted to be in the market for a shot-stopper. Following a career-defining display for Inter during the Nerazurri’s 1-0 Champions League Final defeat to Manchester City, Andre Onana has received commendation aplenty. The keeper with his cat-like reflexes, and faultless ability to play the ball out from the back has become a player repeatedly linked with a move to West London.

Moises Caicedo

Brighton seem to have an endless conveyer belt of talent, especially in the central defensive midfield department, with Yves Bissouma earning them a healthy fee from Spurs. Following an unforgettable season down on the south coast, Moises Caicedo has sparked a flood of interest.

A physical powerhouse and equally impressive with the ball at his feet, he is an expert at breaking up play and distributing the ball with aplomb. Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the charge for his services, and working under a progressive manager like Pochettino may just be a deciding factor.