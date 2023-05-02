Chelsea’s next potential manager, Mauricio Pochettino, had previously been considered for the head coach role at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old is set to be appointed as Graham Potter’s successor, having been an option for the Blues in the past.

Chelsea news – Mauricio Pochettino

According to Football.London, confidence remains high among those involved that a deal can be struck between Chelsea and Pochettino.

It would mark a return to Premier League management for the Argentine for the first time since his dismissal by Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019.

The former Southampton head coach has been out of the game since he was relieved of his duties from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Following the sackings of Thomas Tuchel and Potter this season, Todd Boehly may have found his man to replace the duo, with Frank Lampard taking charge of the club until the end of the season.

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea’s appointment of Pochettino could be confirmed as early as this week as the Blues look to put a woeful campaign behind them.

And Sheth believes that “something has changed” for Pochettino in this round of discussions with the west London outfit, as opposed to previous times the job has been vacant.

What has Sheth said about Chelsea and Pochettino?

Speaking about Pochettino’s imminent appointment at Chelsea, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he was considered a couple of times before by Chelsea, particularly when they appointed Graham Potter. At the time, it wasn't right for Pochettino.

“Something has changed, and in the discussions that he will have had with the Chelsea owners, he would have probably got the reassurances that he wanted, not only about issues like his backroom staff but also about how he's going to need to trim the squad.

“We know that Pochettino likes to work with a squad that's not inflated.”

What next for Chelsea?

At the moment, Chelsea will just be looking ahead to the end of the season as they aim to put a miserable campaign out of their memory and look towards a brighter future under the management of Pochettino.

With there being no real opportunity for European football at Stamford Bridge next term, Pochettino will have a significantly reduced schedule to that of his big six managerial peers and will hope to take advantage of that in the same vein that Antonio Conte did in 2016/17 when the Blues marched to the Premier League title.

As Sheth alluded to, one of the Argentine’s first tasks will be to trim the size of the squad in west London, with there being 32 members in and around the first team picture at the time of writing.

But with Pochettino yet to be appointed, the current Blues squad must focus on proving their worth at the club under Lampard to secure their long-term futures at Stamford Bridge.