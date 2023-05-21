Chelsea could prioritise selling members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad before attempting to sign their “top targets” in July, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues will utilise the summer transfer market to help them improve on a below-par season next time around.

Chelsea transfer news – Summer window

With Pochettino set to arrive at Stamford Bridge ahead of the summer market, the Argentine will already have identified potential targets as co-owner Todd Boehly looks ahead to another transfer window.

And the American businessman has been given a rude awakening to the world of Premier League football, having spent almost £600m across the last two windows, the majority of which has proved to be unsuccessful.

The Blues’ priciest outlay was on Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with the west London outfit spending a British record £107m transfer fee to sign the World Cup winner.

Other significant investments include the £89m spent on Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk after they splurged £70m on Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana last summer.

Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino may not get the final say on which players leave the club during the upcoming transfer window.

And Romano believes Chelsea could wait until they’ve cleared out some unwanted players before advancing on their top targets in July.

What has Romano said about Chelsea?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “My feeling about Chelsea is that the priority at the end of May and beginning of June will be to sell players to clean the situation. At the end of June and beginning of July, I think they will start advancing on the top targets for the summer transfer window.”

What next for Chelsea?

In the immediate future, interim head coach Frank Lampard will see Chelsea’s Premier League season out with fixtures against Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The Blues’ place in the bottom half of the Premier League table is now guaranteed for the first time since finishing 11th in the 1995/96 season.

However, with Pochettino set to take over the reins at the end of the season, the Stamford Bridge outfit will hope that a season with no European football can give them an advantage in the top flight next term.

The last time the Blues endured a campaign without any form of continental football was the 2016/17 season when Antonio Conte’s side waltzed to the Premier League title.

Pochettino will hope to repeat a similar process following a summer of trimming the squad and sensible recruitment.