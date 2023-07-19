Chelsea have been one of the busiest sides in the Premier League during the summer transfer window, but their business isn't expected to stop, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Offloading players will have been a major priority for Todd Boehly before making too many signings.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

After spending over £600m on players in the previous two transfer windows, Chelsea had to try and recoup some money through sales in order to continue complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

So far this summer, Chelsea have offloaded Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, receiving around £210m, as per Transfermarkt.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are the two most notable arrivals at Stamford Bridge so far, but Mauricio Pochettino may be wanting further reinforcements considering the performance of the squad last season.

The Blues finished in the bottom half of the Premier League, failing to qualify for any European competition.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino wants to sign a big-name striker during the summer transfer window.

Although Nkunku and Jackson are capable of playing in a central role up front, neither player are what you'd consider a natural, out-and-out striker.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku are both at the club, but they both could be on their way out before the window closes.

What has Brown said about Chelsea?

Brown has suggested that we could see Chelsea continuing to sell players over the next few weeks.

The journalist adds that the west London club have focused on reducing the size of the squad, whilst also bringing the average age down.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They have done a good job of getting rid of players who are now either pushing on or the wrong side of thirty, and who won't have a long-term future at the club or won't be used in key roles next season.

"It was absolutely essential to bring down both the size of the squad and the age of the squad, and they have been successful in doing both so far. I don't think they're completely finished.

"I think there will still be some outgoings at Chelsea. But, those two things were key and they've managed to do it so far."

What's next for Chelsea?

As mentioned, a striker could be a priority for Pochettino and his recruitment team.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is a player on Chelsea's list.

It's understood that Chelsea have considered making an offer to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT that he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

A midfielder could also be a bit of a priority for Chelsea, with Kante, Kovacic, Mount, and Loftus-Cheek all having left the club so far this window.

Galetti has also told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino is now pushing to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Chelsea now stepping up their interest.