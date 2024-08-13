Highlights Chelsea may consider alternatives to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Brentford star Ivan Toney remains among the options despite his £60m asking price.

Newcastle have expressed an interest in signing Noni Madueke, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea may consider alternative options to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, including Brentford’s Ivan Toney, according to The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney.

The Blues are among several Premier League clubs who ‘could be ideal’ for the Englishman, who faces an uncertain future at Brentford, with less than 12 months remaining on his current deal.

After Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion’s planned purchase collapsed, the Blues went back to the drawing board in an attempt to bolster Enzo Maresca’s options ahead of his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

According to Delaney, Chelsea are now ‘actively looking’ for forwards and are currently engaged in lengthy negotiations with Osimhen’s camp over the wages of a potential loan deal.

With the latter refusing to lower his demands of €12m a year, Chelsea may yet consider other options, including Toney, who is reportedly still valued at £60m by Brentford.

The Bees are holding firm to their valuation of the England international, who returned from an eight-month ban last season to help Thomas Frank’s side avoid relegation.

Chelsea ‘Put Off’ by Toney’s Price

Brentford holding out for £60m

According to Delaney, Chelsea have been ‘put off’ by Brentford’s £60m valuation of Toney but could still test the waters with a late loan proposal with an obligation to buy.

Toney, whose deal with Brentford expires after the season, reportedly has no intention of signing a new contract and remains eager to move to a bigger Premier League club in the next 12 months.

According to Delaney, Arsenal were seen as the most likely buyer for the 28-year-old for a long time but were also put off by Brentford’s demands earlier in the year.

Toney, who has been described as 'world-class' by Thomas Frank, could also simply see out his deal in west London before leaving for nothing next summer, depriving Brentford of any money.

The England international made 17 league appearances under Frank last season, contributing to six goals and helping the Bees finish 16th in the table.

Ivan Toney Brentford Stats (Premier League 2023/24) Games 17 Goals (assists) 4 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 Expected goals per 90 0.37

The 28-year-old was introduced at half-time for his first appearance after returning from international duty last weekend in Brentford’s final pre-season friendly against Wolfsburg.

Madueke Eyed by Newcastle

Could replace Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke before the closure of the transfer window, football insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Madueke, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2023 from PSV, is reportedly a long-standing target for Eddie Howe’s side, who have been eyeing the 22-year-old ‘for weeks’, according to Romano.

The Italian transfer insider suggests Madueke is still ‘part of the project’ at Chelsea, but the Blues could still consider offers for the Englishman before the window shuts on 30 August.

Madueke could be eyed as a replacement for Miguel Almiron – the Paraguayan is now a subject of interest for MLS side Charlotte FC, who have opened talks with Newcastle to sign the 30-year-old winger.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-08-24.