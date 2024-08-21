Highlights Chelsea may make late approach for Man Utd's Sancho due to wage demands, limited options to secure an exit this summer.

Interest from PSG, Juventus, Dortmund cooled off, while Chelsea rumored to be latest club eyeing talented winger.

Chelsea focused on selling Lukaku to make way for potential arrival of Napoli's Osimhen, enhance forward line at Stamford Bridge.

Personnel at Manchester United sense that Chelsea may make a late approach for their star winger Jadon Sancho, according to a report from The Athletic.

The English winger’s situation remains uncertain ahead of the transfer deadline, but finding a club to meet his wage demands reportedly "remains an issue."

Valued by United at £40m, Sancho has been consistently linked with several clubs around Europe throughout the summer, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

The Ligue 1 giants' interest in the former Manchester City academy graduate has cooled off in recent days, after they advanced in the signing of Rennes starlet Désiré Doué.

Juventus and Dortmund, meanwhile, were reportedly put off by Manchester United’s asking price and also decided to walk away from the deal, leaving Sancho with limited options to secure an Old Trafford exit this summer.

Chelsea are the latest club credited with an interest in the talented attacker, but it remains to be seen if the Blues will decide to sign another forward in what has been a busy window for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Sancho Faces Uncertain Man Utd Future

Chelsea rumoured to have interest in the 24-year-old

According to The Athletic, some personnel at Manchester United sense that Chelsea might make a late push for Sancho towards the end of the transfer window:

“Sancho is a live situation, with United asking for £40million. But finding a club to meet his wages is an issue. “PSG have been consistently linked but Sancho has not been part of their plans so far this summer. Some at United sense Chelsea may make an approach.”

The Blues have upped their efforts this week to close a deal for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, adding yet another forward to Enzo Maresca’s arsenal this summer.

Felix is now close to joining the likes of Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke in a stacked forward line at Stamford Bridge, and would soon become Chelsea’s 10th signing of the summer.

As the top spenders of the 2024 summer transfer window, Chelsea show no signs of stopping ahead of the transfer deadline, with links to the £250k-a-week earning Sancho starting to emerge just before the end of August.

Under contract at Old Trafford until June 2026, Sancho is among the players who could still leave Manchester United this summer, alongside the likes of Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 3 0 0 Bundesliga 14 2 3 Champions League 7 1 0

Chelsea ‘Focused’ on Selling Lukaku

Before advancing on Victor Osimhen deal

Chelsea remain "fully focused" on offloading outcast striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of the transfer deadline, before they can advance in their pursuit of Napoli ace Victor Osimhen, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Blues are getting closer to an agreement with Napoli over the departure of the 31-year-old Belgian, who could soon pave the way for Osimhen’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku is now close to reuniting with former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte – the pair enjoyed a successful stint at Inter Milan during the 2020/21 season, lifting the Serie A title.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-08-24.