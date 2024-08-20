Chelsea target Joao Felix has now completed a medical ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

It's been a busy summer transfer window for the Blues, and Todd Boehly's recruitment team are continuing to spend as we edge closer to the deadline. Joao Felix is the next player who is likely to arrive through the door after previously spending half a season on loan with the west London club.

Felix Completes Medical Ahead of Chelsea Move

A deal is being finalised

Sky Sports reporter Thomas has now claimed that Felix has finished his medical ahead of a move to Chelsea, with a deal now being finalised.

"Joao Felix has finished his Chelsea medical and is now finalising his transfer. Chelsea have agreed a permanent deal worth up to £46.3m with Atletico Madrid which means Conor Gallagher's transfer to the Spanish club is back on. Felix is understood to be joining Chelsea for a £42m fixed fee, plus £4.3m in add-ons, which could make the transfer eventually worth in excess of £46m."

Felix's 23/24 La Liga Stats vs Barcelona Squad Stat Output Squad rank Minutes 1,544 11th Goals 7 =3rd Assists 3 5th Shots per game 2 4th Key passes per game 0.6 =8th Dribbles per game 1 =3rd Overall rating 6.85 10th

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Chelsea were closing in on a deal to sign Joao Felix, with talks at the final stages and a verbal agreement almost done. The Blues finalised personal terms with the Portuguese international, who is now set to return to Stamford Bridge after his loan move back in 2023.

Raheem Sterling, who can play all across the front line like Felix, has been heavily linked with a departure after he wasn't named in Chelsea's squad at the weekend. As a result, Felix could be eyed as his replacement, and it will allow Conor Gallagher to go the other way.

Although losing Gallagher will be a bit of a blow to Enzo Maresca's side, due to him being an academy produce he will represent pure profit on the books when it comes to profit and sustainability calculations. After spending a hefty amount of money over the last few years, tackling their financial situation will be imperative.

Trevoh Chalobah Could Depart

Premier League sides are keen

Another academy graduate who could be sacrificed by Chelsea is Trevoh Chalobah, alongside Gallagher, as the Blues look to raise some funds this summer. According to The Athletic, Chalobah is a player who could be on his way out of the door, with a host of sides keen.

The report claims that Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace are among the teams who are considering a move for the English centre-back. Chalobah is another who was omitted from Maresca's squad to face Manchester City.

All statistics per WhoScored