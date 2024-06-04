Highlights Chelsea met with Benjamin Sesko's representatives at the Champions League final.

The Blues are interested in the RB Leipzig striker as a key target, but are also considering alternative Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Arsenal are in the mix for Sesko as well and have been in contact with the striker too.

GIVEMESPORT understands that Chelsea held a positive meeting with Benjamin Sesko’s representatives at the Champions League final last Saturday.

While all eyes were focused on Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund as the two locked horns at Wembley – with Los Blancos ultimately coming out on top – the powers that be at Stamford Bridge had other priorities.

New manager Enzo Maresca is in the market for ball-playing goalkeepers and defenders. Beyond that, appears as though the Premier League club are also keen on a new centre-forward this summer.

Chelsea Meet Sesko’s Agent

Hope to pay £55m release clause in instalments

The RB Leipzig player is widely viewed as one of the hottest properties in Europe right now with multiple clubs keeping tabs on his status this summer. Manchester United, for instance, have been tracking the Slovenian ever since he was a 'youngster' and remain interested.

However, the Red Devils will face fierce competition from Chelsea and Arsenal. GIVEMESPORT sources understand that both London clubs have met with the player's representatives ahead of a possible transfer.

The Blues have met multiple times with Sesko’s people and he is now viewed as one of their key striker targets. The meeting at Wembley is understood to have been a positive one. The striker has a £55m release clause and Chelsea are hoping to favourably schedule the payment in instalments.

Benjamin Sesko for Slovenia Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes European Qualifiers 9 5 2 754 International Friendlies 8 2 2 525 UEFA Nations League 6 3 2 443 World Cup qualification 5 1 0 284 Total 28 11 6 2006

The player's agent has publically spoken about his client potentially ending up in England. In May he told the media that there was interest from the Premier League, Italy and Saudi Arabia but hinted that only one of the three was realistic, saying:

“I think that Benjamin is difficult to afford in Italy at the moment. I said a lot with that. But that doesn’t mean it's not impossible. The decision is up to Benjamin. It is ours to bring him offers.

“I can confirm that there is interest [from Saudi Arabia], but at the same time, Benjamin will not leave Europe under any circumstances. At least not right now.”

Arsenal Also in the Mix

Victor Osimhen May be an Alternative

As alluded to before, Arsenal are also in the race for the 21-year-old, who could be a breakout star for Slovenia at Euro 2024. The Gunners are understood to be keen on bringing in a forward this summer and have been in contact with Sesko’s representatives much like Chelsea.

With so many clubs chasing the RB Leipzig star, there is no guarantee that Mikel Arteta will be able to land the target. With that in mind, Edu and co will have a number of alternatives also in the works.

One such player is Victor Osimhen of Napoli. The Nigerian forward has long been linked with a move to the Gunners and while he won't come cheap, Arsenal are reportedly happy to take on his wage demand which could see him land around £250,000 per week.

As with Sesko, Chelsea have also been linked with Osimhen. Paris Saint-Germain seem to be in the running too. Having just lost superstar Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, it remains to be seen as to how exactly the French club will go about filling that notable void.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 04/06/24).