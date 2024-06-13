Highlights Chelsea have made an official enquiry to sign Michael Olise.

The Crystal Palace attacker has a £60m release clause in his contract.

Competition from top clubs like Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle, and Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are one of the sides who are interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise, and they've now lodged an official enquiry to the Eagles.

There are a host of clubs who appreciate the talented French attacker, with Chelsea now making the first step to attempt to secure his signature in the summer transfer window. During the 2023/2024 season, especially after Oliver Glasner arrived at Selhurst Park, Olise flourished in the Premier League, and with a release clause written into his contract, he could be attainable in the coming months.

Chelsea Lodge Official Enquiry to Palace

He has a complicated release clause

Olise's release clause stands at around £60m and Palace are likely to demand the full amount, with other clubs expected to also attempt to trigger the buy-out. Chelsea have been very respectful of the process after there were issues 12 months ago when they originally attempted to prise him away from Selhurst Park, although the Blues firmly denied any 'tapping up' at the time.

The 22-year-old is known to be a thorough decision-maker, but as he's not competing with France at Euro 2024, he wants to resolve his future sooner rather than later. Olise has been called up to the France squad for the upcoming Olympics later this year and still plans to represent his country, but Chelsea have blocked Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile from doing the same. The Blues did allow Lesley Ugochukwu to go, so it will be interesting to see the situation regarding Olise if he does sign on the dotted line.

Michael Olise's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 10 3rd Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.9 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.1 2nd Crosses Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 7.61 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 13/06/2024

Despite Chelsea failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, they believe this won't be prohibitive, even though clubs competing in Europe's elite club competition are also appreciative of Olise. It's understood that Olise, who has been described as a 'superstar' by Jamie Carragher, won't hold it against Chelsea and would be open to a move. He wouldn't be the first member of the family to represent the Blues, with his brother Richard currently at Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Olise has 14 goals and 22 assists in just 82 Premier League games for Palace.

Related Chelsea and Aston Villa in Talks over Gallagher and Duran Deal Aston Villa and Chelsea are keen on star players from one another and a swap deal could be thrashed out

Newcastle, Man Utd, and Man City Appreciate Olise

Chelsea will want to win the race

Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Manchester United are also appreciative of Olise, and the Palace attacker will assess his options with what is a huge decision for his career. Despite launching an official enquiry, Chelsea are unlikely to have a clear and simple run at securing the signature of Olise due to others expected to attempt to trigger or match his release clause.

Newcastle have made an approach to Palace regarding Olise, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich also expressed an interest on Wednesday. Liverpool are thought to not be in the race, while Man City and Man Utd are other clubs to watch. The Palace star will now assess all of his options ahead of the transfer window officially opening in the coming weeks.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored