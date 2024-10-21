Chelsea are starting to become more of a feared side in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca after a horror year-and-a-half under Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino - and the Italian boss appears to have crafted his midfield without the addition of Enzo Fernandez to the starting XI vs Liverpool, with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both acting as the double-pivot in midfield, which Nigel Reo-Coker can't get his head around.

Fernandez was made club captain earlier in the summer in a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid, and with Reece James being sidelined until Sunday, he has taken the armband throughout the season. But against the Reds, he was dropped from the starting XI in a huge game and only came on in the second-half for Lavia, who thoroughly impressed on Merseyside.

Reo-Coker: Chelsea Fernandez Captain call 'Puzzling'

The Argentine has worn the armband so far this season but was dropped for Anfield

Reo-Coker believed that dropping Fernandez was a huge call by Maresca, and one that he found puzzling - before he named Caicedo and Lavia as Chelsea's best midfield pairing so far this season. He said via BBC Sport's Premier League review:

"I do think that it is hard to criticise Chelsea today. "I really do think when you look at where they've been - the absolute circus of a football club that they have been that people have had so many different opinions about them because of what they have done - to see these performances they're putting in now they really did play well. "The one thing that's actually puzzling to me though, I looked at the midfield partnership of [Romeo] Lavia and [Moises] Caicedo today and I felt that's the best Chelsea have looked in midfield. They looked strong in there. "And it goes to the point again now at the start of the season, the Enzo Fernandez incident - you make him club captain, and yet he's not playing in probably one of your biggest games of the season up to date so far, away at Anfield against title contenders Liverpool. So that's quite another interesting part in this whole game today."

Caicedo picked up an assist for Nicolas Jackson to level the tie, whilst Lavia was superb at beating Liverpool's press, with poor defending by the club's backline certainly being the reason for their loss.