Chelsea midfielder Omari Kellyman is hoping for first-team minutes in April. The 19-year-old returned from a hamstring injury this weekend and played 20 minutes for Chelsea's Under-21s in a 2-1 win over Ipswich. It's his first minutes since August having joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for £19m last summer in a deal that saw Ian Maatsen go the other way in a separate transfer.

Kellyman arrived at Stamford Bridge with a hamstring injury having signed a six-year deal that includes the option of a further 12 months. He then picked up a new muscular injury when on the road to recovery.

Chelsea Won't Rush Kellyman Back

Wants to return to training in April

The original hope was to play games with the Under-21 side over the festive period before a loan to a Championship club in January. But Chelsea have been conscious not to rush Kellyman back. The 6ft 3in attacking midfielder is still growing, and this made his rehabilitation programme even more complicated.

Kellyman, who has won two caps for England Under-20s, joined Aston Villa's Academy in 2022 following 10 years with Derby County. He is now match fit and expected to play in the Premier League 2 game against Norwich on March 14 and potentially the match against his former club Villa on April 4.

Kellyman is hoping to be included in first-team training at some point in April and to make his senior debut for the club between now and the end of the season.

A Championship loan is still on the cards for next season, but Chelsea's priority has been to get Kellyman fit, assess him at Cobham and ultimately integrate him gently into the first-team squad.

It's the same plan for Mathis Amougou, who joined Chelsea from Saint-Etienne in the winter window for a fee of around €15m. Amougou has already made his Premier League debut in the 4-0 win over Southampton, but his minutes are expected to be limited between now and the end of the season with Chelsea more focused on him getting used to Enzo Maresca's style and the dressing room before he is likely sent on-loan to Chelsea's sister-club Strasbourg.

