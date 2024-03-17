Highlights Chelsea are looking to sign a new left-back this summer, with interest in Bournemouth's Kerkez as a potential option.

Kerkez has impressed in his first season in the Premier League, garnering attention from top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United.

With Chilwell's fitness concerns and Cucurella's underwhelming performances, signing a promising left-back like Kerkez could be a priority for Chelsea.

Chelsea are likely to be in the market for a new left-back during the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that Bournemouth youngster Milos Kerkez is being scouted by the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Ben Chilwell has struggled with fitness throughout the season, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with limited options at left back. Marc Cucurella has failed to live up to expectations since his move to west London, and Levi Colwill has often been utilised in an unfamiliar full-back role this term as a result. Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid to splash the cash since taking over at Stamford Bridge, so it could be an area they look to strengthen.

Kerkez has enjoyed an impressive first campaign with the Cherries after joining the club last summer. At the age of 20, the Hungarian defender has adapted strongly to the rigours of Premier League football, and his performances have started to turn the heads of clubs in England.

Chelsea Enter the Race to Sign Kerkez

Kerkez moved to the Vitality Stadium back in 2023 for a fee of around £16m from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. The young left-back signed a long-term deal with Bournemouth after breaking into the Eredivisie side the campaign before, making 52 appearances in total in all competitions. Chief executive Neill Blake confirmed upon his arrival that Kerkez was attracting the interest of a number of clubs in Europe before signing on the dotted line.

Antonee Robinson's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Marc Cucurella this season Milos Kerkez Marc Cucurella Ben Chilwell Percentage of dribblers tackled 69.7 61.3 62.5 Tackles 2.30 3.75 1.81 Blocks 1.55 2.05 1.33 Interceptions 0.99 1.48 0.48 Key passes 0.37 0.68 1.69 Statistics correct as of 15/03/2024

Less than a year after his move to the Cherries, Kerkez is now starting to attract interest from other sides. According to the Mirror, Chelsea are considering a move to sign the 20-year-old, with Manchester United also keen. The Blues have already sent scouts to watch Kerkez in action, and Bournemouth are expected to make a hefty profit if they do opt to cash in.

With it being so soon into his career, Kerkez might feel that another move won't be beneficial to his development. The Hungarian defender is enjoying regular game time with Bournemouth and he might become a squad player if he takes his next step too early. At the age of 20, Kerkez shouldn't be in any rush to join an elite-level club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milos Kerkez has the highest percentage of dribblers tackles in the Premier League this season for players aged 20 or under.

Ben Jacobs - Kerkez Being Scouted by Chelsea

Jacobs has suggested that Kerkez is being scouted by the west London outfit at the moment and they, alongside Manchester United, could be one to watch in the race to secure his signature. The journalist adds that Chelsea will be looking to bring in a left-sided defender in the summer transfer window, but sources are being coy on their individual targets. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I'm told that Kerkez is being scouted, not that that means a great deal, but scouted by Chelsea and also Manchester United. I think Chelsea could be one to watch, even though Chelsea sources are still quite coy, other than indicating that they would be looking for a left-sided fullback, and Kerkez ticks that box and is a very promising talent. Let's see whether the summer is too soon, because he hasn't been at Bournemouth for long. But one thing's for sure, even though Chelsea are quite coy on their left-sided targets, the Kerkez side are quite excited by the amount of clubs that are circling. I think that both Manchester United and Chelsea, whether it's this summer or beyond, could be one to watch for Kerkez."

Chelsea Also Interested in Antonee Robinson

Kerkez isn't the only left-back currently being monitored by the Blues, which indicates it could be a major priority when the transfer market opens later this year. Ian Maatsen was sent out on loan in January while Cucurella and Chilwell have struggled for consistency and injuries respectively, so it's becoming a problem position for Pochettino.

Sources have indicated to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have a serious interest in signing Fulham defender Antonee Robinson. The American international has been a regular under Marco Silva this term and his kicked on over the last few years since Everton allowed him to depart from the academy.

