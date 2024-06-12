Highlights Chelsea targeting Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez as left-back; club aims to solidify defense under Maresca's direction.

Kerkez preferred choice for Chelsea, eyeing left-back changes; Cucurella or Chilwell likely to be sold to create space.

Bournemouth demand 'big fee' for formidable Kerkez; Chelsea considers purchase, negotiation may continue later in the window.

Chelsea have moved Bournemouth ace Milos Kerkez to the top of their left-back targets, according to GMS sources, as they look for a long-term replacement for either Ben Chilwell or Marc Cucurella.

For Enzo Maresca, this summer will be all about snaring players that fit his blueprint. The Blues began to find their rhythm at the latter end of Mauricio Pochettino’s one-season stay at the club, but the wily Italian will be sure to address his squad issues heading into 2024/25.

According to The Athletic, strengthening at full-back is an area that has been highlighted ahead of the trading period and Kerkez, a 16-cap Hungary international, could be their long-term option on the left-hand side of defence.

Related Chelsea and Aston Villa in Talks over Gallagher and Duran Deal Aston Villa and Chelsea are keen on star players from one another and a swap deal could be thrashed out

Kerkez At ‘the Forefront’ of Chelsea Left-Back Targets

Either Chilwell or Cucurella to be sold first

Close

Ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, Kerkez, who 'kept [Mohamed] Salah at bay' last season, has emerged as a front-runner for Chelsea in terms of who they are targeting for the left-back berth, with Maresca looking to reshape their back line to fit within his ideology.

Chelsea do, of course, have other left-back options in mind with the transfer window on the horizon, but the majority of the club’s decision makers are keen on getting a deal for Kerkez across the line in the coming months.

Both of the club’s current options endured difficult seasons in 2023/24, with Cucurella totting up 21 appearances across all competitions and Chilwell restricted to just 757 minutes of game time with injuries beginning to take their toll on the Englishman.

Kerkez, Cucurella, Chilwell - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistics Kerkez Cucurella Chilwell Minutes 1,976 1,786 758 Goals/Assists 0/1 0/2 0/1 Pass success rate (%) 77.2 86.7 80.2 Tackles per game 1.7 3 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.7 1 0.3 Clearances per game 2 1.6 1.3 Overall rating 6.42 6.81 6.47

In order to free a) space and b) funds for the 20-year-old, GMS sources have revealed that either Cucurella or Chilwell will be on the chopping block first. They are, however, currently weighing up which one to sell.

Recently, journalist Ben Jacobs, while writing for GIVEMESPORT, suggested that Chelsea, alongside Manchester United, are eyeing a move for the glittering left-back, but now it seems that the former are taking the race more seriously than their northern counterparts.

Kerkez ‘Open’ To Stamford Bridge Move

Bournemouth want ‘big fee’

Close

Given how imperative the Hungarian has been under Andoni Iraola’s watchful eye, Bournemouth will demand a ‘big fee’ for Chelsea or any other would-be buyers should they make inroads on a deal this summer.

Kerkez only joined the Cherries last summer from AZ Alkmaar for £15.5 million but has already made quite an impression in his 33-game stint with his current employers. As such, Iraola and Co are keen to receive a hefty price for the man in question, especially if the Blues are set to bolster their kitty by selling either Cucurella or Chilwell.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Kerkez played just 58% of Premier League minutes that were on offer, 50% of the club's FA Cup minutes and 83% of the minutes available in the League Cup.

For Chelsea, GMS sources have suggested that a deal could be made between the west Londoners and the side from the south coast - but, most likely, it will be completed later on in the window with Maresca and Co wanting to make sure things are done correctly.

Incredibly, despite being a mere year on from his last big move, GMS sources have confirmed that Kerkez - a £30,000-per-week earner down south, per Capology - is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge with him viewing the Premier League club-to-club switch as the next step of his career.