Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants Kai Havertz to stay at Stamford Bridge, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Galetti says the 24-year-old is pushing for a move to Real Madrid because it is his "dream" to play for them.

Chelsea transfer news — Kai Havertz

According to multiple outlets, including The Telegraph, Real Madrid are interested in Havertz.

The same outlet, though, claims that Chelsea's £70m asking price is putting the Spanish giants off. Elsewhere, The Athletic has reported that Arsenal have made a proposal to sign the player this summer.

He was the Blues' top scorer in the Premier League last season, netting seven times in the competition, as per Transfermarkt, and has been compared to the legendary Johan Cruyff in the past.

"He's one of those players where I don't see any weaknesses in his game," former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick told Sky Sports back in 2020 when discussing his compatriot. "He's the type of modern Johan Cruyff — he can score goals and he can provide assists."

What has Rudy Galetti said about Kai Havertz and Mauricio Pochettino?

While Pochettino is keen for Havertz to remain at Chelsea, Galetti says the Chelsea boss can understand his desire to join Real Madrid.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Havertz wants the move now and he's pushing for a positive closing of the talks. And Pochettino, on his side, would like him to stay, but he understands that the player has decided to go because Real Madrid is a dream for him."

Will Kai Havertz get his move to Real Madrid this summer?

Honestly, it looks to be slipping away. Chelsea's valuation is causing problems, while it appears that Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé could soon be on the market despite his desire to remain at the Parc des Princes.

L'Équipe reported on Monday that the Frenchman will not be exercising the one-year option in his existing contract, which expires next year, meaning that PSG could now be forced to sell their talisman to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

With Real Madrid needing to sign a prolific No.9 following Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi Arabia, it is easy to imagine them dropping their interest in Havertz and going all out for Mbappé now there is a possibility that he could be available.

Of course, it is still early in the summer and Havertz is a very versatile forward. There is no reason why the German and Mbappé could not play in the same Real Madrid team. But given that the former's price tag is proving to be an issue for the La Liga outfit and the latter is also likely to cost a lot of money considering his importance to PSG, they may not be able to sign both players this transfer window.

It means that, as things stand, Arsenal are probably in the driving seat to land Havertz.