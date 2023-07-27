Chelsea are negotiating a “complicated deal” to bring a talented star to Stamford Bridge this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes to bolster his Blues squad before next month’s Premier League kick-off.

Chelsea transfer news – Latest

There has been a constant revolving door at Chelsea this summer, as co-chairman Todd Boehly aims to balance the books at Stamford Bridge, having spent £600m across the last two transfer windows.

At the time of writing, 14 players have left the west London outfit either permanently or on loan, whilst just four players have signed for Pochettino’s Blues side.

Key departures include Germany international Kai Havertz moving across London to join rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea also sold England midfielder and academy product Mason Mount to Manchester United after the 24-year-old refused to extend his contract, expiring next summer.

Meanwhile, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta has joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer as Chelsea look to make room on the wage bill for incomings.

Other departures include experienced midfielder N’Golo Kante, Croatian international Mateo Kovacic and Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

On arrivals, RB Leipzig and France forward Christopher Nkunku has been the stand-out signing of the summer, having arrived in west London for a fee of £52m.

And the Blues have also secured the signature of Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson in a deal worth £32m as Pochettino bolsters his front line.

Alongside acquiring teenage talents Angelo and Diego Moreira, Chelsea hope to bolster their midfield by signing a key Premier League player.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo, valued at £100m by the Seagulls.

And on Thursday, Romano revealed that Chelsea had submitted a £80m bid in an attempt to secure Caicedo's services, which was once again immediately rejected.

What has Romano said about Chelsea and Caicedo?

Before news of a third Chelsea bid emerged on Thursday, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It isn’t easy to explain the situation because Chelsea and Brighton fans are frustrated about this Caicedo story. The reality is that the deal is still on. They are still negotiating.

“It’s a complicated one, but this is not surprising. When Brighton are involved for a star, they always want big money, and it's part of their rights. So, I think this is normal and correct. So, Brighton are trying to get big money for Caicedo.”

Who else could Chelsea sign this summer?

Caicedo heads Chelsea’s transfer shortlist, but several players could make their way through the gates of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who could become a “top performer” with the right “nurturing.”

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GMS that the Blues have Montpellier centre-forward Elye Wahi on their shortlist as they aim to continue to bolster their striker department.

In terms of outgoings, midfielder Conor Gallagher could make the “heartbreaking” decision to leave his boyhood club if opportunities are limited at Stamford Bridge, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.