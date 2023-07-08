Chelsea could have a “mouthwatering” midfield partnership of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez at Stamford Bridge should the Blues sign the Brighton & Hove Albion star, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino has already overseen an overhaul of his squad during his first summer in charge of the west London outfit.

Chelsea transfer news – Moises Caicedo

According to The Telegraph, Brighton will ask Chelsea for more than £100m to sign Caicedo after Declan Rice’s £105m move from West Ham United to Arsenal has set a precedent.

The South American midfielder is a target for the Blues and Pochettino, but it seems unlikely that the 21-year-old will come cheap as the Seagulls look to earn every penny out of one of their main assets at the Amex Stadium.

And the same report goes on to recall that Brighton turned down two offers from Arsenal for Caicedo’s services in January, the second of which was worth £70m.

Since then, the midfielder has signed a new long-term contract at Brighton, indicating that his value will only have increased since the winter transfer window.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that talks will continue between Chelsea and Brighton to sign Caicedo this summer, especially since the Blues’ sale of Mason Mount to Manchester United in a deal worth £60m was confirmed.

Co-chairman Todd Boehly is not afraid to invest significant funds, as shown by the British record signing of Fernandez from Benfica in January for a fee of £107m.

And Brown feels that Caicedo and Fernandez could form an exciting partnership, whilst Conor Gallagher could also have a role to play in the middle of the park.

What has Brown said about Chelsea?

Comparing Caicedo and Fernandez, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “Caicedo likes to get up and down the pitch and has a lot of energy.

“The two probably have talents that would dovetail quite nicely if used correctly.

“It's difficult to second guess without knowing what the manager there wants to do and what kind of system he wants to play.

“So, I think it's mouthwatering to imagine a midfield at Chelsea of Fernandez, Caicedo and perhaps Conor Gallagher.”

What next for Chelsea?

While Pochettino hopes for more incomings at Stamford Bridge, several players need to be offloaded as the Blues look to balance the books this summer.

According to The Sun, Hakim Ziyech has turned down a request to reduce his wages at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr after failing a medical, meaning the west London outfit need to find an alternative destination for the Morocco international.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim that Inter are preparing to go “all-in” to sign striker Romelu Lukaku, who has already rejected a contract offer from Al-Hilal, after the 30-year-old spent last season on loan at the San Siro.

Christian Pulisic is on his way out of Stamford Bridge, with Milan sealing a deal worth more than €20m (£17m) plus add-ons for the United States international’s services, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Therefore, it’s set to be an intriguing remaining two months of the window for Chelsea, who still have plenty of incomings and outgoings on their radar.