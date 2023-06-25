Chelsea are pushing to sign Moises Caicedo with the midfielder still a 'priority' despite a £60 million being rejected, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Caicedo is rumoured to be leaving Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, with the club willing to sell the Ecuadorian international for the right price.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are expected to make a formal approach for Caicedo once their outgoing transfers - such as Mateo Kovacic's £30 million move to Manchester City - are finalised.

The Evening Standard are reporting that Brighton 'are braced' for an improved offer from the Blues after rejecting their initial bid of £60 million, while journalist Dean Jones believes the Seagulls supposed £100 million valuation of the player is 'absolutely ridiculous'.

With Chelsea finalising a number of departures, including high-earners Edouard Mendy to Al Ahli, Hakim Ziyech to Al Nassr and Kalidou Koulibaly to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Brighton will know that they have money to spend.

Kai Havertz is also close to joining Arsenal for £65 million, as per BBC Sport.

What has Galletti said about Chelsea and Caicedo?

Galletti told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea are still pushing to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Pochettino has asked for him, as told weeks ago, and the Ecuadorian player is a priority for him.

"And now Chelsea are set to make a new second bid for the midfielder after having a £60 million offer rejected."

Is Caicedo worth the money for Chelsea?

Caicedo is one of the best ball-winning midfielders in the Premier League and at 21 years of age, is only going to improve. Given Enzo Fernandez's ability on the ball and passing range, the Ecuadorian could well be the perfect foil and even allow Fernandez to venture further forward, as he did for River Plate and Benfica.

That being said, he will cost Chelsea a pretty penny and in terms of value for money, there are probably better options on the market. One of those was Sporting's Manuel Ugarte, who had a £52 million release clause in his contract and was a Chelsea target for some time. Unfortunately, PSG came calling for the Uruguayan and the Blues look set to miss out on his signature, as detailed by the Guardian.

Caicedo is every bit as good a player, but will cost upwards of £80 million given his contract situation. That's nearly Declan Rice money, so only time will tell if Caicedo is indeed worth that much.