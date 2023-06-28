Chelsea are “very sure” they will make a “serious offer” to Brighton & Hove Albion for midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope co-owner Todd Boehly can get a deal over the line for South American during the market.

Chelsea transfer news – Moises Caicedo

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (via the Daily Mail), final details on personal terms between Caicedo and Chelsea have been agreed, and it is now a matter of the Blues and Brighton agreeing on a fee.

The Italian journalist claimed on Wednesday morning that Chelsea will open talks with their Premier League counterparts over the signing of the 21-year-old within 24/48 hours.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has claimed that it may take a deal worth in the region of £80m (£70m + £10m in add-ons) to tempt the Seagulls into a sale, despite values of £100m+ reported elsewhere.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Chelsea to make a second bid for Caicedo, having seen an initial £60m offer turned down.

The Blues will need to replace N’Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic, who have left for Al-Ittihad and Manchester City respectively, as they look for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

And Jones says that Chelsea have been offloading “as a point of urgency”, so there is room in the squad for Pochettino’s acquisitions.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Caicedo?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Chelsea are very sure they will make a proper attempt to sign Caicedo. They are positioning themselves in the market to do so.

“They've been offloading players as a point of urgency, so there is room in the squad for what else they need to do and the fat is trimmed.

“But Moises Caicedo is a player that Chelsea have in their sights, and they intend to make a serious offer to Brighton to get him through the door.”

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

Caicedo, dubbed as a "top player" by Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, enjoyed an excellent season with the Seagulls and played his part in helping the club secure a sixth-place finish and a run to the FA Cup semi-finals last term.

The 32-cap Ecuador international was almost an ever-present in De Zerbi’s side, playing in 92% of available Premier League minutes across 37 appearances.

And the holding midfielder achieved a WhoScored rating of 6.92 for his displays in the top flight after having made an impressive 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, indicating that he is a combative presence in the middle of the park.

Therefore, Pochettino will hope to see a deal for Caicedo secured in the next few weeks as he looks to improve on the Blues’ poor 12th-placed Premier League finish last season.