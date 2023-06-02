Chelsea still have Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo “on their list” despite recent links to Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte at Stamford Bridge, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to strengthen the Blues’ squad ahead of his first season in charge.

Chelsea transfer news – Moises Caicedo

Romano has revealed that Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi convinced Caicedo to stay in January on the promise that he could leave if a significant bid was submitted to the Seagulls this summer.

The Italian journalist explains that Chelsea are still interested in the midfielder’s signature, but it’s a three-horse race to acquire his services during the transfer window.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west London outfit are keen to sign the South American as Pochettino looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Last month, Sky Sports revealed that it could take over £70m to sign one of Caicedo and Mac Allister this summer as the Seagulls look to squeeze every penny out of their prized assets.

And Romano claims that Chelsea’s priority is to reach an agreement on a deal for Ugarte but explains that the club are “not saying no” to Caicedo.

What has Romano said about Chelsea and Caicedo?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “At the moment, the priority is to get this Ugarte deal done. Then we will see.

“I would keep things open with Chelsea. I know there is always this situation with this player or the other, but Chelsea are used to doing things step by step. So, nothing has been decided yet.

“Caicedo 100% remains on the list at Chelsea. They are not saying no to Caicedo and still have him on their list.”

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

Caicedo would be an excellent signing for any Premier League side, having proven he is one of the leading defensive-minded midfielders in the top flight this season.

The 30-cap Ecuador international made 43 appearances for the Seagulls this term, registering a singular goal and assist, indicating that his strengths in the middle of the park lie elsewhere.

An impressive average WhoScored rating of 6.92 for his Premier League showings this season are compounded by his underlying defensive stats, having made 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per 90 minutes.

The Brighton star will be courted throughout the top flight, meaning Chelsea may have to negotiate rapidly to secure his signature.

But there is no doubt that Pochettino would be disappointed to see the Blues pass up the opportunity to acquire Caicedo’s services this summer.