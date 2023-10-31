Highlights Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has struggled to make a significant impact since joining the club, showing signs of inconsistency.

Pochettino needs to find the right balance in midfield to improve the team's overall performance and address the issues in their structure.

Journalist Paul Brown suggests that Chelsea should revolve the team around Enzo Fernandez in midfield, using Caicedo as an enforcer and potentially considering other options like Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has shown signs of inconsistency since arriving at Stamford Bridge, and journalist Paul Brown has shared his verdict on a problem in the middle of the park for Mauricio Pochettino, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Pochettino has to find the right balance in midfield in order to produce a formula capable of performing consistently. Their latest defeat at home to Brentford highlights that there are still issues in the structure for the west London club, despite an upturn in form in the previous games.

Caicedo hasn't hit the heights expected of him just yet

Caicedo signed for Chelsea during the summer transfer window for a British-record fee of £115m from Brighton & Hove Albion, per Sky Sports. The hefty price tag was bound to add plenty of pressure on the midfielder's shoulders, and he's found it difficult to make a significant impact since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

The Ecuadorian's debut against West Ham United was certainly one to forget, as Caicedo conceded a late penalty that was dispatched by Lucas Paqueta to ensure the Hammers secured three points. Pochettino was quick to defend the midfielder, who was only capable of playing the last 30 minutes of the game due to fitness...

"We took the decision that we would play with him in the last 30 minutes because he is ready to play 30 minutes but maybe he wasn't ready to play from the beginning, but 30 minutes yes. He did well, some very positive things. Okay, in the last minute we concede a goal but we cannot say nothing wrong. It was positive but we [all] feel disappointed because we deserve more. But in the end we didn't get the result we wanted."

Caicedo started alongside Conor Gallagher in midfield against Brentford at the weekend, with Enzo Fernandez ruled out, and it was clear to see that the Blues had problems in the middle of the park. Pochettino's side were outclassed in a defeat to their London rivals.

Moises Caicedo - vs 2023/24 Premier League Chelsea squad Output Squad rank Average Rating 6.69 9th Goals 0 - Assists 0 - Tackles per game 1.9 4th Key passes per game 0.4 =11th Interceptions per game 0.8 =4th Fouls per game 1.5 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Caicedo certainly isn't the main problem at Chelsea and their poor performances as a whole over the season aren't just his fault. The mass additions all arriving and having to adapt to new surroundings was never going to see instant success, so Pochettino and his reinforcements will need time to make things work.

The former Brighton midfielder undoubtedly has to improve individually under Pochettino if the west London club are to enjoy success this season. However, the Argentine manager doesn't appear to have worked out his best starting XI yet, so the balance of the side isn't quite right.

Brown has suggested that there's still a major problem in the Chelsea midfield and he'd like to see the team revolve around Fernandez, rather than Caicedo. The journalist adds that the build-up in the middle of the park needs to go through Fernandez, and Caicedo should be used as an enforcer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think there's still a problem with the balance really in the Chelsea midfield. I'd still like to see the team revolving around Enzo Fernandez rather than Caicedo. I think Enzo needs to be the first outlet when the ball goes into midfield. At the moment, that's not really happening too often. Caicedo brings slightly different things to the table, but I just think in possession of the ball you really want Enzo in there rather than him. Caicedo is a destroyer, he can get around the pitch. Maybe they'd be better off using him as more of a box to box player or consistently as a two in there."

Pochettino could soon drop Caicedo

Although that might seem like an outlandish claim, over the next few months, Pochettino could have plenty of options to choose from in the middle of the park. His main three contenders for his midfield positions appear to be, at the moment, Gallagher, Caicedo, and Fernandez. However, Romeo Lavia, who was signed for Southampton in the summer, could give Pochettino something to think about.

Lavia is expected to return from injury later this year and there's no doubt he will be hoping to push for a place in the starting XI. Although he might not be at the level of some of Chelsea's current options just yet, it gives Pochettino more scope to make changes in midfield.